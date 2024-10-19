Ntsiki Mazwai made a stunning revelation about Skeem Saam actor Eric Macheru, who was on daddy duty.

In a post on X, Ntsiki Mazwai shared her reaction to Eric Macheru showing off that he is a family man

Ntsiki Mazwai's post on X amassed lots of reactions from online users who were amused by her tweets

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai was impressed by Eric Macheru being a present dad. The Skeem Saam actor reminded her of their past.

Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that ' Skeem Saam' actor Eric Macheru once crushed on her. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai / @ericmacheru

Ntsiki Mazwai left people amused after detailing some of her regrets about Eric Macheru. People cracked jokes about Ntsiki Mazwai's lamentations.

Ntsiki Mazwai gushes over Eric Macheru

In a post on X, Eric Macheru was posing with his son. Reacting to the photo, the controversial Ntsiki said that the actor had a crush on her, and she regrets missing out on possibly being with a present husband and father. Read the post below:

SA amused by Ntsiki Mazwai

People commented with some feeling like Ntsiki was being spicy. The poet responded, saying that she was being playful. Read the comments below:

@cybercitizenx commented:

"Was that outing necessary?"

@Mpongo_N wrote:

"Too soft for you, maMiya, wena uyi type yami."

@unclescrooch said:

"You had no chance here."

@OldFashionMan29 insisted:

"You and Nota would make a great couple."

@Tammy_thee_Godd guessed:

"You were gonna bully him, lol 😂 he looks too soft for you."

@sean105101 added:

"He dodged a missile."

@Zack_here argued:

"He looks like a calm guy. Wena ono tlo mo rasetsa ka mashata on some, "Vuka sithethe futhi silwe".You were going to cause him stress."

@MiddasMoks was amused:

"You're playing dirty."

