Ntsiki Mazwai Says ‘Skeem Saam’ Actor Eric Macheru Had Crush on Her: “I Missed Out”
- Ntsiki Mazwai made a stunning revelation about Skeem Saam actor Eric Macheru, who was on daddy duty.
- In a post on X, Ntsiki Mazwai shared her reaction to Eric Macheru showing off that he is a family man
- Ntsiki Mazwai's post on X amassed lots of reactions from online users who were amused by her tweets
South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai was impressed by Eric Macheru being a present dad. The Skeem Saam actor reminded her of their past.
Ntsiki Mazwai left people amused after detailing some of her regrets about Eric Macheru. People cracked jokes about Ntsiki Mazwai's lamentations.
Ntsiki Mazwai gushes over Eric Macheru
In a post on X, Eric Macheru was posing with his son. Reacting to the photo, the controversial Ntsiki said that the actor had a crush on her, and she regrets missing out on possibly being with a present husband and father. Read the post below:
SA amused by Ntsiki Mazwai
People commented with some feeling like Ntsiki was being spicy. The poet responded, saying that she was being playful. Read the comments below:
@cybercitizenx commented:
"Was that outing necessary?"
@Mpongo_N wrote:
"Too soft for you, maMiya, wena uyi type yami."
@unclescrooch said:
"You had no chance here."
@OldFashionMan29 insisted:
"You and Nota would make a great couple."
@Tammy_thee_Godd guessed:
"You were gonna bully him, lol 😂 he looks too soft for you."
@sean105101 added:
"He dodged a missile."
@Zack_here argued:
"He looks like a calm guy. Wena ono tlo mo rasetsa ka mashata on some, "Vuka sithethe futhi silwe".You were going to cause him stress."
@MiddasMoks was amused:
"You're playing dirty."
Ntsiki accuses peeps of grandstanding over Breezy
Briefly News reported that the South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai had something to say regarding the attacks Chris Brown has received from many netizens on social media.
Many South Africans have been hyped ever since the American songwriter and singer Chris Brown announced on social media that he would head down to Mzansi this coming December.
Despite his concert tickets selling out, Women For Change has been calling for netizens to boycott the American star's concert, which is set to take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.
