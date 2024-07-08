South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has mentioned the three qualities that she wants in her dream man

However, her bar was set so high that netizens joked that she would not find that man in the country

The star said she wants a man who reads books and dresses badly, and this sparked a debate online

One of Mzansi's most controversial figures, Ntsiki Mazwai, has revealed what she looks for in her ideal man.

What type of man Ntsiki wants

The South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai shared what she looks for in her partner. The media personality mentioned the qualities she wants in her dream man, which sparked a little online debate.

Mazwai mentioned that she wants a man who reads and dresses badly. In addition to that, the man has to be familiar with African spirituality.

"I will be happy to be blessed with a man who READS, dresses badly and understands African spirituality."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

People could not determine whether her bar was too high or unreasonable. Netizens joked that she would not find that man in South Africa.

@KeithMutch claimed:

"African spirituality is long dead, Gucci and whiskey is the new African spiritual life in SA."

@TheeOnlyMenace asked:

"Why does spirituality have to be ethnocentric?"

@Renababe2 argued:

"This type. Definitely not in SA."

@Naz14063065 joked:

"I tick the right boxes while I am out here broke."

@XabisoNtuli stated:

"Unfortunately, I don't meet the requirements because I don't dress badly at all."

@ayandastupendou shared:

"Always had crush, since the days of "Sana Uwrongo" thought you'd be my second wife now there's already umamkhulu!"

