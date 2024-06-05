Ntsiki Mazwai faced backlash for her comments on the DA's election success, accusing the party of representing only 10% of the population

Ntsiki Mazwai's viral video expressed opposition to an ANC-DA coalition, claiming it would empower white people to oppress blacks again

Social media users criticised Ntsiki Mazwai for race-baiting, noting that many DA voters are black and urging her to stop spreading racist rhetoric

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai caught strays on social media after sharing her thoughts about how the DA did surprisingly well in the just-ended elections.

Ntsiki Mazwai has been accused of race-baiting after her viral video. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai against ANC and DA's coalition

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai is among the many people questioning how the DA managed to get millions of votes. The star argued that the party led by John Steenhuisen only represents 10% of the population and should not have received millions of votes.

Speaking in a now-viral X video, Ntsiki Mazwai said she is against the looming ANC and DA coalition because it will give the white people the power to oppress blacks again. She said:

"We don’t know by what miracle that the DA is one of the top parties in the country. They represent a minority that is less than 10%

"When you put the DA in front, you are instigating racial tension in this country. The last time white people were in power, black people died in multiples. White people do not have a good rapport when it comes to leadership."

Ntsiki Mazwai blasted for racism

Social media users shared their thoughts after Ntsiki Mazwai's video went viral. Many said the Moya Podcast host was race-baiting and should accept that there were black people who voted for the DA.

@RenaldoGouws said:

"It's called living in the real world and not on social media. Millions of people voted for DA, and here's the shocker: the majority of DA voters aren't white."

@mix_upchick commented:

"We? We don't want the MK, EFF and ANC."

@Lindaferns wrote:

"This kind of racist garbage needs to stop. You’re supposed to represent the youth of this country to take the country forward & learn from the mistakes the @MYANC made in the last 30 years. If you REALLY think only white people voted for the DA, you really aren’t too smart!"

Ntsiki Mazwai continues throwing shade at the EFF

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Poet Ntsiki Mazwai is still holding on to her grudge against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The activist shared an old picture of her on stage during a rally when she was still an active member.

Poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai reignited her beef with the opposition party, EFF. On her X (Twitter) page, Ntsiki shared an old picture from two years ago of her endorsing the opposition party at a rally dressed in red.

