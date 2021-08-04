Skeem Saam's Leeto Maputla is looking for his "real" onscreen dad after finding out that John Maputla might not be his pops

Eric Macheru, who plays the role of Leeto in the SABC 1 soapie, opened up about the current trending storyline of the telenovela

Eric said he wouldn't want to be in the shoes of his character because he is also a father to a baby boy in real life

Eric Macheru has opened up about the storyline of his character in Skeem Saam. The actor portrays the character of Leeto Maputla in the popular SABC 1 show.

According to the current storyline, it was recently revealed in the telenovela that John Maputla, played by Afrika Tsoai, is not Leeto's real dad in the show. Now Leeto is on a mission to find out who his real father is.

'Skeem Saam' star Eric Macheru has opened up about Leeto, who is looking for his real dad in the show. Image: @ericmacheru

Eric told Daily Sun in an interview that he wouldn't want to be in the same situation as his character. The thespian is father to a baby boy in real life. His bae, Claudia, gave birth to their bundle of joy last year, according to the publication.

He expressed that he finds it quite fascinating how the writers of the soapie come up with the twists and turns in the storyline.

"It is madness cause I wouldn't want to be in those types of situations as a father."

The star shared that his real dad is late. He expressed that they has a "beautiful" relationship.

