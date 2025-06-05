Papa Penny trended after a video of him struggling to express himself in English during a parliamentary committee session went viral

The MK Party member of parliament responded to the backlash sparked by the footage of him struggling to speak

The incident served as a turning point for him and he shared plans to approach parliamentary sessions differently

Papa Penny responded to the viral Parliament video.

Source: Twitter

MK Party legislator Papa Penny has responded to a viral video of him struggling to pronounce English in Parliament.

Papa Penny topped trending charts after a video of him having a hard time pronouncing English went viral on social media. South Africans, including veteran broadcaster Gareth Cliff, weighed in on the video and now Papa Penny has broken his silence.

Papa Penny responds to viral Parliament clip

In an interview with TshisaLive, Papa Penny gave more context on what went down during the sport, arts, and culture portfolio committee session. The MK Party member of parliament, born Gezani Kobane, told the publication that he had written the questions in his mother tongue, Tsonga.

He clarified that he can speak English but he’s more comfortable speaking Tsonga. The Milandu Bhe hitmaker argued that he does not need to speak English fluently and said he saw nothing wrong with his conduct during the sport, arts, and culture portfolio committee session.

“The issue is not that I can’t speak English, it’s just not my home language, I’m not English. I don't have to speak perfect English because I’m not English. I don’t see anything wrong with whether I’m able to speak English or not, but I’m more comfortable speaking my own language,” Papa Penny explained.

He said the incident had served as an eye opener for him. Papa Penny told the publication that he has resolved to speak in Tsonga during parliamentary sessions.

“In future I won’t speak English in parliamentary meetings, I’ll speak my own language. I want to use my language in parliament as we have 11 official languages," he said.

Papa Penny broke his silence on the viral Parliament video.

Source: Instagram

Papa Penny defends Floyd Shivambu in hilarious clip

Musician-turned-politician Papa Penny stood up for former MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu.

This comes after Shivambu was demoted as the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK Party) secretary-general.

The former reality TV star revealed in a TikTok video that Shivambu had every right to visit Prophet Shepherd Bushiri during Easter weekend in Malawi.

In the video, the Xitsonga artist argues that Shivambu has a right to go wherever he pleases.

"I want to put these things clear of SG Floyd Shivambu. He never do anything wrong to his private life. Anyone can go wherever he wants in the holidays," Papa Penny said.

Papa Penny wants to have more children

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Papa Penny revealed his plans to have more children despite having 30 kids.

He noted that he was only married once and most of his children are from the extramarital affairs he has had over the years.

He argued 30 children is not too many and he would have more in the future if God permits. The singer also revealed that he comes from a big family. His father reportedly had 27 wives and 94 children.

Source: Briefly News