Papa Penny shocked the Mzansi by revealing his intention to have more children despite already having 30

In a video shared on X, he explained that most of his children are from extramarital affairs, and he comes from a large family himself

Fans reacted with humour and curiosity, questioning whether he remembers all his children's names and joking about potential future financial support from taxpayers

Veteran musician Papa Penny shocked South Africans when he revealed his plans to have more children despite having 30 children.

Papa Penny says more kids might come

It's very rare for celebrities to open up about their personal lives on social media, but Papa Penny recently shared all the hot tea. The star spoke about his large family, even revealing that he is still open to the idea of having more.

Speaking in a video shared on X by MDN News, Papa Penny said he has 30 children. He noted that he was only married once, and most of his children are from the extramarital affairs he has had over the years.

He said the children are not that much and could have more in the future if God permits.

The singer also revealed that he comes from a big family. His father reportedly had 27 wives and 94 children. When asked if he keeps in touch with his siblings, Papa Penny said some are now deceased but they keep in touch and their children also communicate.

Papa Penny's video leaves fans in stitches

Fans had a lot to say after watching Papa Penny's hilarious video. Many asked if he remembered the names of all his children.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Does he even remember all their names."

@bhezileficent added:

"Athi "that's not too much" "

@Mbuso0_ noted:

"When he meets his maker SA tax payers will support them. Clever guy."

