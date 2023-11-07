Shelton Forbez celebrated four years of sobriety on his Instagram, sharing his transformation and healthier lifestyle choices

He touched on his past of drinking and smoking since a young age and how he decided to make a positive change by quitting these habits

Fans praised Shelton for his inspiring journey to a healthier life and commended his decision to break free from social pressures

Shelton Forbez is celebrating four years of sobriety. The popular star headed to his Instagram page to reflect on how he has changed his lifestyle and is staying away from alcohol.

Shelton Forbez shared about his sobriety journey. Image: @sheltonforbez

Source: Instagram

Shelton Forbez shares his inspiring story

The entertainment industry is more than just the glitz, glam and fame. A lot is happening and it can sometimes take a toll on celebrities.

Media personality Shelton Forbez recently opened up about how he decided to change his lifestyle and live a healthier lifestyle. He said he stopped drinking and smoking and also stopped going out a lot. Shelton believes he made the best decision because he is now feeling younger. He wrote:

"I started drinking and smoking at the age of 11/12, I blame no-one as I’ve always been curious and that led to me clubbing from that age. I stopped drinking and smoking around four years ago because I realised that socially this works and you fit right in, it takes away all anxiety, it looks cool on TV and music videos but in reality my body and health suffered. I’m 32 today and I feel 16."

Shelton Forbez inspires fans with his story

The star's fans applauded him for choosing to live a better and healthier life. Many said they wish more celebrities would follow in his footsteps.

@aeonwold said:

"Happy to see you healthy and happy. Enjoy the freedom my G! ❤️"

@masandiworld commented:

"This is dope holmes, keep going! "

@lucille_slade added:

"Well done! To a life well lived ✨"

@chefbenev wrote:

"Proud of you O.G.. To more life, peace and abundance "

Sophie Ndaba pens sweet note for son Ocean L

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that businesswoman and actress Sophie Ndaba is one doting mother. She penned a sweet message to her baby boy, Ocean L, as they celebrated his 24th birthday.

In her sweet Instagram post, Ndaba shared that Lwandle was a premature baby and that his arrival was a blessing to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News