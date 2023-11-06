Actress Sophie Ndaba penned a sweet message to her son Ocean L as they celebrated his 24th birthday

Ndaba shared that Lwandle was a premature baby and that his arrival was a blessing to her

Sophie's wish is for her son to be a great father and husband to his family one day, and she is super proud of him

Sophie Ndaba and her son pulled heartstrings with their recent post. Image: @oceanl_sa, @sophiendaba

Businesswoman and actress Sophie Ndaba is one doting mother. She penned a sweet message to her son, Ocean L, as they celebrated his 24th birthday.

Ndaba says Lwandle was a premature baby

In her sweet Instagram post, Ndaba shared that Lwandle was a premature baby and that his arrival was a blessing to her.

Ndaba previously mentioned in an interview with Metro FM, how her children saved her life.

"Besides God, Lwandle was the one who was with me in my midnight hours, if that child could bath me, he would bath me."

Her birthday message to Lwandle was very heartwarming.

"Happy Birthday my @oceanel_sa. Your extra early arrival as a prem baby 24 years ago was a blessing! You were born to help save mommy, I'm alive because you live. Mommy loves you to the moon and back!"

Sophie shared a video montage of them and also another picture of her son.

Ndaba wishes Lwandle would be a great father

Sophie's wish is for her son to be a great father and husband to his family one day and shared how super proud she is of him.

She continued her post by saying:

"May God bless you may he groom you to be a great father and husband one day, may he protect guide and grant you wisdom to be the best man you can be! Love you, my ocean."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Taxman after Sophie Ndaba and her company

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sophie Ndaba is allegedly the latest star to be under the South African Revenue Services' (SARS) radar as they want her to pay her returns.

This is for her company, Sophla Trading, which owes the taxman R23 million. She was also issued with a second letter of demand.

Netizens were shocked by the news, with some asking for reforms within the confusing system.

