Minnie Dlamini is the mother of a three-year-old boy and is loving every minute of it

The media personality is celebrating her son Netha's third birthday and shared the news on social media

Netha was showered with warm birthday messages from his mommy's celeb peers

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini gushed over her son Netha on his third birthday and received warm messages from online users. Images: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini's son Netha is turning three years old and his mom showed him off to the world. Minnie hardly shares photos of her son but when she does, it's accompanied by a sweet caption. This time, the media personality posted a cute photo with her little man pouting, saying he's the craziest adventure of her life."

Minnie Dlamini shows off son on birthday

"Where did the time go?"

Minnie Dlamini is fawning over her son, Netha as he turns a year older. The little man rarely makes an appearance on his mom's social media page but this time is different because he's turning three!

His mama shared a sweet Instagram post dedicated to her sweet boy praising his kind heart:

"Not only are you the cutest kid in the world, but you’re super smart and have such a kind heart. Raising a good person is my greatest accomplishment!"

Mzansi gushes over Minnie Dlamini's son

Netizens can't get over little Netha's adorable face as well as Minnie's sweet message to him. The new Curated presenter was flooded with heartfelt birthday tributes and praise for raising him well:

nandi_madida encouraged:

"Happy birthday Netha! God will continue to shower you with blessings in all that you do."

simzngema said:

"Happy birthday nana!"

kwa_mammkhize responded:

"Happy birthday to my nunu’s!"

miss_morara pointed out:

"He looks like daddy, cute."

melzinbala gushed:

"Happy happy birthday King Netha! You’re doing amazing mama."

lindiwedube_ said:

"Happy Birthday mfana ka aunty. You’re doing great Mama."

cocodafonseca commented:

"Happy 3rd birthday to your sweet baby boy mama."

Minnie Dlamini dragged by netizens

In more Minnie Dlamini updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's latest video showing off her gorgeous face. Netizens dragged Minnie's look, saying she had lost her sauce:

Livy17Nk said:

"She doesn’t have it in her anymore, o tswile taste."

Previously, the TV personality's video with Unathi vibing to her son with Zola also failed to impress online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News