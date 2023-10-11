Minnie Dlamini and Unathi Nkayi's viral video, where they were seen vibing to the hit song Sana Lwami by Unathi and Zola 7, stirred mixed reactions on social media

Many users expressed negative comments and some suggested the stars were seeking attention

The video shared on Twitter garnered attention but failed to impress a significant portion of the online audience

Minnie Dlamini and her BFF Unathi Nkayi's names popped up on social media timelines after their video vibing to Unathi and Zola 7's hit Sana Lwami went viral.

Minnie Dlamini and Unathi’s video fails to impress Mzansi. Image: @minniedlamini and @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi and Minnie Dlamini's video fails to impress

One thing we can all agree on is that it is hard to please social media users. People recently had a lot to say after Unathi Nkayi and Minnie Dlamini's skit went viral.

The video shared on Twitter by the popular gossip page MDN News showed the former Idols SA judge and The Honeymoon actress vibing to the hit song. Social media users dished mixed reactions to the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Minnie Dlamini and Unathi's video gets mixed reactions

As expected, social media users had a lot to say about the stars' viral video. Many had negative comments. Others even noted that the stars were chasing clout.

@unclescrooch said:

"I was scared the whole video that they would Stab each other with them nails."

@CozminoNtsomi commented:

"Retired veteran street soldiers madoda."

@Shonny_SA wrote:

"Reality is kicking in first it was Pearl Thusi twerking, Boity posting swimsuit pics and now Ke Unathi and Minnie entertaining each other."

@master_ureself added:

"Let’s give them a wooden Oscar for that ‘stellar’ performance!"

@Abuti__Ray said:

"Minnie's acting was horrible vele."

@sparx_ltd added:

"Terrible acting for these return soldiers "

Minnie Dlamini seemingly throws subtle shade at her ex-husband Quinton Jones with Ben 10 joke

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini has fired shots at her estranged ex-husband and baby daddy Quinton Jones again. The star who is reportedly in a custody battle with Jones made a joke during her appearance on Lasizwe's show Awkward Dates.

Social media users are convinced Minnie Dlamini and her ex-husband Quintom Jones no longer see eye to eye after reports that he filed to have full custody of their son. Quinton also made headlines after reports that he is demanding monthly spousal support from the seasoned television presenter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News