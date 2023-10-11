A man on TikTok was a viral hit after he turned up at a nightclub and was recorded enjoying himself

The gent who looks like Buddy Valastro on Cake Boss entertained many people when he did the most to an amapiano beat that blasted over speakers

TikTok users were entertained by the viral video of the man’s entertaining amapiano dance routine

One man in a TikTok video was an entertaining sight to many netizens. The man was turning up when he was caught on camera feeling the music.

A TikTok video shows a man who looks like TLC's Buddy from 'Cake Boss' dancing at a South African club. Image: @smileandthrive1

Source: TikTok

The man’s dance video got over 60 0000 likes. Netizens left comments raving about the man who reminded many of TLC’s Cake Boss, Buddy Valatsro.

Cake Boss star lookalike parties in SA

A TikTok by @smileandthrive1 shows a man having fun at a club in South Africa. In the video, the man was having a blast after hearing amapiano.

Watch the video:

Mzansi applauds Cake Boss star's long lost twin

Online users enjoyed watching the man’s amapiano dance. Many thought he seemed vibey and carefree.

ZAF_Noir commented:

"1st, it was Tupac, and now it's Cake Boss. December is loading in South Africa."

heart laughed:

"Not Cake Boss lol."

tshego added:

"He was delivering a cake, please."

Nardo_Wick1 wrote:

"Only real ones know Cake Boss."

Madam Pres joked:

"Bathong, Buddy Valastro.

maMkhulisi was amused:

"Dlala Cake Boss."

Amapiano dances go TikTok viral

Many people often applaud dance videos. One woman went viral after doing a viral dance while attending her brother’s school event.

