South Africans have shared hilarious comments to a post of a guy who bears similar features to popular American star Jamie Foxx

Many headed to social media with hilarious comments after the picture of the guy went viral

Some said he looks like the Annie star's long-lost twin, while others commented about the actor's alleged stroke

Jamie Foxx has a long-lost twin in South Africa. The star charted the Mzansi social media trends after a snap of his lookalike went viral.

Jamie Foxx’s South African lookalike causes a buzz on social media. Image: Getty Images and Twitter

Jamie Foxx trends in SA after his lookalike's picture went viral

Jamie Foxx's fans have been concerned about his health lately. The star made headlines after his daughter shared a statement confirming that he had been hospitalised after a medical emergency.

Fans came up with many stories, including that he had suffered a stroke and others said it was a heart failure. However, Jamie Foxx's name popped up on timelines again after he was allegedly spotted looking healthy on several occasions last week.

The star also trended in South Africa after a Twitter user with the name @moza_onassis shared a picture of a guy who looks like the actor's twin.

Mzansi shares hilarious comments to viral picture of Jamie Foxx's lookalike

As expected, South Africans came through with hilarious responses to the now-viral post. Some said the person in the picture should request for a DNA test with the American star, others said he could play a younger version of the actor in movies.

@LuUMpusheSA said:

"LMAOOOOOOOOOO JABU FOX "

@sisi_wangempela added:

"Jabulani Foxo"

