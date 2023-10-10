Viewers of the popular Mzansi telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire have showered praise on Unati Guma for her outstanding acting skills in her role as Funeka

Social media users have showered Unati Guma with praise for her impressive acting skills in the popular Mzansi telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire. The star who plays Funeka received her flowers after a recent episode.

‘Gqeberha: The Empire’ viewers give Unati Guma her flowers for her role as Funeka. Image: @unati_guma

Source: Instagram

Unati Guma lauded for her acting skills in Gqeberha: The Empire

Viewers of the popular show Gqeberha: The Empire have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter to share their thoughts on Unati Guma's acting skills. Many agreed that the star does not get the credit she deserves, because she is killing that role.

A social media user with the handle @MissPampi shared a short clip of one of the star's scenes and praised her. She wrote:

"Unathi Guma, who plays Funeka on #GqeberhaTheEmpire must not be left out of next year's SAFTAs nominations for Best Supporting Actress. She is amazing"

Mzansi praises Unati Guma for her role

Twitter users shared the same sentiments and noted that Unati is the best. Many said the star does not get the recognition she deserves. Others even called for her to be nominated for a SAFTA award next year.

@NomMkhize1 said:

"This couple sana! They both are killing it!"

@GadusheKondlo added:

"She is among the best we have!!! "

@SomoSandrah added:

"I just wish funeka could just change clothes she's been wearing this top since Monday "

@sipho201224 noted:

"She is just a natural, I love her acting."

