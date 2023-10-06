Viewers of the popular South African telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse are expressing their frustration on social media, with many criticizing the show's boring and confusing storyline

Some fans are calling on the producers to improve the writing to prevent a loss of viewership

Concerns raised include inconsistencies in character roles and questionable plot developments, leading to a decline in interest among dedicated viewers

Umkhokha: The Curse is topping trends on social media following the latest episode. Viewers of the popular telenovela said they are losing interest in the show because of its boring storyline.

Umkhokha: The Curse fans no longer feeling the storyline

There comes a time when viewers of a show get tired of a storyline that is boring or difficult to follow. Fans of the popular South African telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse have taken to the streets of Twitter to air their grievances.

Many said the storyline is now hard to follow as it keeps going in circles. Some Umkhokha: The Curse fans called on the producers to up their writing game or risk losing thousands of viewers.

@IamTa_O commented:

"Pure rubbish and poor storyline now #UmkhokhaTheCurse."

@Akhonacakata said:

"Nahhh, I’m gonna need to take a break from #UmkhokhaTheCurse what rubbish is this now."

@DennisLanga6 added:

"Honestly...I've been feeling this way for a while now.. I've stopped watching, yesterday's episode confirmed why I must keep staying away...Haiii"

@TauTheTrueAlpha noted:

"How does Mlungisi write a will, about who should take over the church when the founder didn’t accept/acknowledge him as his son to begin with. Y’all must enjoy, I’ll watch it again end of October, this sh*t writing is over."

@bigthobs added:

"How is this girl an executor of the will when she got fired, I know it's fiction but please be consistent with the storytelling! #UmkhokhaTheCurse."

