Skeem Saam viewers have taken to social media to share their frustrations after Paxton got away with another crime

Paxton, a role played by Thabiso Molokomme, bagged a R10 000 prize after stealing Mosebjadi short story and the fans are not happy with his storyline

Many took to Twitter after the episode and complained that Paxton has been getting away with everything for far too long and threatened to stop watching the show

Skeem Saam viewers are not happy with Paxton's storyline. They took to social media to complain after the latest episode of the SABC 1 soapie.

‘Skeem Saam’ viewers are not happy with Paxton's storyline. Image: @_thabisom

Source: Instagram

Fuming fans of the telenovela threatened to stop watching the show after Paxton, played by Thabiso Molokomme, won the short story competition after stealing Mosebjadi's work.

Taking to Twitter, the viewers complained that Paxton always gets away with everything after he bagged the R10 000 prize. ZAlebs reports that the fans added that Paxton has been getting his way for far too long.

@SamuelJ39453362 commented:

"Paxton gets away with everything, the writers just bore us every time with these predictable endings."

@faglauderdale wrote:

"#SkeemSaam is really pushing Paxton's narrative, that time he's the worst actor of this generation. Don't come for me, I have bipolar."

@Blahk_Wolf said:

"Y'all like to hurt characters, it was Leshole now this little girl. I am 100% sure Paxton stole Mosebjadi's story. #SkeemSaam characters from poor backgrounds always get the bitter end. Sad but also true in real life."

@Molemo_28 wrote:

"I'll continue to watch when Paxton is exposed."

@LaronaM27 said:

"Paxton always gets away with everything."

@Dollycrock added:

"Am retiring watching #skeemsaam I think the writer is Paxton's father, Lehasa's bff, Kgomo's brother, and Magongwa's uncle. There nothing educational about this soapie, bad people are always winning, bye bahlali. I feel sorry for Mosebjadi. If you are poor, you're disadvantaged."

Source: Briefly News