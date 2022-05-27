Skeem Saam viewers took to social media and trolled Thabiso Molokomme, aka Paxton Kgomo, following the latest episode of the show

The majority of the SABC 1 soapie's fans shared that Thabiso can't act, adding that Paxton's storyline needs to be written off the show

Thabiso joined the telenovela earlier in 2022 and has trended for all the wrong reasons as many fans are not feeling his acting skills

Skeem Saam viewers are not happy with Thabiso Molokomme's acting skills. The fans of the show took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the SABC 1 soapie.

Many of them shared that they're tired of watching Thabiso's character in the soapie, Paxton Kgomo. Some of them even reportedly urged scriptwriters to write out his character.

The viewers took to Twitter to dish out their true feelings about the young actor's acting skills, reports The South African. Many expressed that Thabiso Molokomme's storyline is not even necessary.

Ngobeni_16 wrote:

"Paxton's storyline is starting to get on my nerves."

ngcezu_elmon said:

"Plus the boy can't act shem, Mahlase is way better."

@jenny_p_kgomo98 commented:

"Plus his acting skills make it hard to love him."

@moshopyadi4 wrote:

"Do we have to see Paxton everyday."

@TwirraZA added:

"Paxton needs to go. His storyline bores me so much."

YoTV star Thabiso Molokomme celebrates bagging lead role in Skeem Saam

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that YoTV star Thabiso Molokomme took to social media to celebrate bagging a role on Skeem Saam. The young presenter plays the character of Pax Kgomo on the SABC 1 telenovela.

Thabiso Molokomme made his debut on the soapie on Monday, 10 January. He thanked God for landing the lead role in the popular show. Peeps took to his comment section on Twitter to congratulate him. Some praised him for acting skills after he appeared in the soapie for the first time. @duepsa commented:

"You did a great job there, and continue doing a great job. Looking forward to watching you as you grow in the industry. I’ve been watching Skeem Saam for years and you are a good addition on the story line. Well done to you and the production team."

