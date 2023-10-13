Ntsiki Mazwai's career has recently been on the rise, notably in the South African podcast industry with her show Moya , earning praise for its educational content

She discussed the impact of her outspoken honesty on her career during an interview on Unfollowed

Mazwai hinted at her career's positive trajectory by sharing pictures with notable figures like former president Thabo Mbeki, and her fans expressed their support and optimism for her continued success

Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that her career is on the rise. Image: @ntsikimazwai and @MDNNews

Source: Twitter

"Context: I am currently climbing out of rock bottom "

Fans happy for Ntsiki Mazwai's success

Ntsiki is undeniably one of the most popular celebs in Mzansi. The star's followers rejoiced when she hinted that her career is finally growing.

@FlamboyantMpho said:

"You will still make more money. Soon everyone will want to work with Mazwai Media. It is a brand that has an appointment with the future of an African child. It is a company that even your enemies are threatened by its presence as it is about to disrupt."

@lesmorgp wrote:

"Looks like the earth soils did a great number on you. Keep climbing. We see you. And just at the right time I may add."

@Brusca101 added:

"Ntsiki I think you should just listen to me this time, you beautiful. End of story."

