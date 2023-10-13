Toya Delazy recently celebrated eight years in the UK by announcing her signing to Earth Agency

Delazy reflected on her career journey, which began when she moved to London from South Africa with her wife, noting that it felt like starting her music career from scratch

She expressed gratitude for the challenges and setbacks she faced, emphasizing how they made her more determined to bring her best self to her music career

Toya Delazy took a leap of faith eight years ago and left her family and career to start from the ground in London, with her wife. The star looked back on the journey in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote:

"As I celebrate my 8th year in the UK, I am absolutely buzzing to announce I have just signed to @earthAgency with Naomi Palmer as my agent for all bookings going forward! For those who know me, this journey has been an absolute roller-coaster ride.

"I feel like I started my music career back from scratch when I decided to move from South Africa to London with my wife, and one of my wildest dreams was always to travel the world touring, creating shows that are memorable and bringing people together."

Toya Delazy grateful for how far she has come

The star added that she had to work on her career from the ground up when she moved countries. Toya noted that she is grateful for the rejections, setbacks and challenges she faced because they made her work harder and push more.

"I am grateful for every challenge and setback, rejection really is protection, the grind only made me stronger and more determined to bring you my best self."

Toya Delazy's fans congratulate her on the new deal

@ammarabrown said:

"Congratulations and go get ‘em honey team work makes the dream work "

@sivgreyson added:

"congratulations, Toya. may this bring more and more and more and more love, warmth, and joy to you & your family ❤️"

@yandi_maya wrote:

"Congratulations, your authenticity is such a blessings and hence the rewards. To you and embracing your true self and passion for doing what you love. God is never late, always on time."

@iredumare noted:

"Let the ancestors rejoice ! With love and gratitude from my heart : Toya you are a STAR ! You will illuminate the lives of many ❤️❤️❤️"

