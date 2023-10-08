Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to show off her son, Netha Jones, who was immersed in their fun day together

The doting mother of one child with estranged husband Quentin Jones, posted several pictures of her day and was happily gushing over her kid in a sweet post

Many people on Instagram thought it was cute to see Minnie Dlamini spending time with Netha Jones

Minnie Dlamini took some time to reflect on motherhood on Instagram. The gorgeous star posted adorable pictures of her son with ex-husband Quentin Jones.

Online users could not help but gush over Minnie Dlamini's social media post. Many people left sweet comments for Minnie Dlamini and her child, Netha Jones.

Minnie Dlamini loves being a mom

Media personality and loving mother Minnie Dlamini posted pictures of her son fascinated by warthog sculptures. In the Instagram post, many expressed that she loves being a mother as she laughed at how Netha referenced Pumba from The Lion King because of the artwork.

She wrote in the caption:

'"Yook Mama it’s Pumba.' Being his mom is my favourite thing."

Fans love seeing Minnie Dlamini and son

Many people were gushing over the TV personality's adorable child, Netha. Online users showered Minnie's adorable kid with compliments.

Read the comments below:

Misiyamfun said:

"Beautiful moments."

nokuthula_si wrote:

"My favorite humans."

ximbahlengiwe added:

"Netha's mum."

pamelasimama commented:

"Even the statue behind you is amazed at your beauty."

its_your_boy_dripboy_steezy

I love what I'm seeing here."

bee_gudazi's gushes:

"Mama ka Netha."

Minnie Dlamini's love life leaves fans buzzing

Many people are curious to know about the beautiful personality's personal life. Minnie was trending following her divorce from Quinton Jones.

She posted a lovely picture of her parents to mark the special day and penned a touching message about their enduring love.

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini might be going through a nasty divorce, but her parents' marriage is rock solid.

The media personality shared on Instagram that her mom and dad were celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

She posted a lovely picture of her rents to mark the special day and penned a touching message about their enduring love.

