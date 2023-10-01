Minnie Dlamini took to Instagram to announce her parents' 34th wedding anniversary celebration

She expressed her gratitude to her mom and dad for modelling "unconditional love" in the heartwarming post

The TV host's followers and fans admired her parents' relationship and for reaching the huge milestone

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Minnie Dlamini on the left and her parents on the right. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini might be going through a nasty divorce but her parents' marriage is rock solid.

The media personality shared on Instagram that her mom and dad were celebrating their 34th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Minnie Dlamini marks parents' anniversary

She posted a lovely picture of her rents to mark the special day and penned a touching message about their enduring love.

"Happy Anniversary to my amazing parents 34 years Thank you for showing me what unconditional love is always!"

Minnie and Quinton's divorce

The TV presenter has been grabbing headlines lately because of her failed marriage with Quinton Jones. Minnie's estranged husband is allegedly demanding R10 000 monthly spousal support as part of the divorce settlement.

See the Instagram post below:

Instagram users send Minnie's parents well wishes

Minnie's Instagram followers joined her in wishing her inspiring parents a happy anniversary.

Read some of the comments below:

@_rainbow_swtly posted:

"Dear Lord I wasn’t raised in a loving home. l pray my husband and I will have such a relationship. ❤️"

@twakkies2019 wrote:

"Minnie is her father's twin who took her mother's complexion."

@nancykie commented:

"Happy anniversary to mommy and daddy. Beautiful parents Minnie, you are blessed."

@imstillbreathin2' said:

"Minnie’s mom is gorgeous man ayboooo. Happy anniversary to the rents.❤️"

@ndlovudoze stated:

"To the Dlamini happy anniversary parents. 34 has never looked this happy. To many more years. ❤️❤️"

@nomcebo_zikode mentioned:

"Ncooo they look beautiful and you are very blessed to have them.❤️"

@sanah_chakalane posted:

"You look like your father.❤️"

@langa_buksss added:

"Congratulations to the King and Queen. Many more blessings to them."

Minnie Dlamini vs Quinton Jones: Social media users claim South African star was played by her ex

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini's failed marriage was thrust into the spotlight again following the reports that her ex-husband, Quinton Jones, is demanding R10 000 spousal support from the media personality.

Social media has been awash with different theories about Minnie Dlamini's relationship and marriage to Quinton Jones. The star charted social media trends when she dropped hints that she is in a heated custody battle with her estranged husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News