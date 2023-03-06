South African Media personality Minnie Dlamini seemingly opened up about why her marriage with Quinton Jones failed

The TV presenter reshared a clip of Judge Lynn Toler discussing relationships involving narcissists who use the "love bombing" tactics

According to reports, the tactic is used by narcissists who are controlling and manipulative and Minnie captioned the video with heartbreaking emojis

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie Dlamini seemingly opened up about her failed marriage with Quinton Jones. The media personality reportedly hinted at what really caused their split.

Minnie Dlamini seemingly opened up about her failed marriage with Quinton Jones. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the TV presenter posted a clip of Judge Lynn Toler speaking about relationships

involving narcissists who use the "love bombing" tactic. The South African reports that Minnie Dlamini posted the clip on her Instagram Stories.

Minnie Dlamini shares heartbreaking emojis

The star captioned her post with heartbreaking emojis indicating that she can relate to what Judge Lynn Toler was talking about in the video. According to ZAlebs, "love bombing" is a controlling and manipulative tactic most often used by narcissists and abusive people.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones end their relationship after four years

Minnie and her ex-hubby split after four years of marriage. They announced their divorce in 2021 in an Instagram post. In a joint statement, the former lovebirds shared that they exhausted all options while trying to work on their marriage.

Their fairytale wedding was televised, and many people thought their union would last forever. Minnie reportedly cheated on her ex-hubby. Rumour mongers alleged that she cheated with wealthy businessman Edward Sodi.

Nadia Nakai continues to mourn AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai continued to mourn her late boyfriend, AKA. The gorgeous rapper took to her timeline and posted a cute video of AKA rapping about her.

Supa Mega was gunned down in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. He was outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road when unknown gunmen shot him.

The 40 Bars hitmaker took to her Instagram timeline and shared a clip of the assassinated rapper rapping about her. A few seconds after spitting his verse, Nadia called, and AKA said:

"Baby, I'm busy rapping about you."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News