Mihlali Ndamase is a certified globetrotter after she shared two pictures of her out and about on vacation

The make-up and beauty influencer is currently in Egypt, where she shared some breathtaking images wearing a yellow jumpsuit

She had her fans gushing, and they took to her comments section to show her love

Mihlali Ndamase received a whole lot of love for her snaps while out and about in Egypt. Image: @mihlali_n

Mihlali Ndamase added another exotic location to her list of destinations to visit. She is now a certified globetrotter as the make-up and beauty influencer is currently in Egypt.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient shared two pictures of her out and about on the streets of Egypt.

In the images, she is wearing a yellow jumpsuit from Tee Stylish South Africa, and she accessorised it with Gal X Boy shades and light brown slides.

She captioned her image with a Nasty C verse from Lemons (Lemonade) and said:

"Guess I'm a Zai Zai."

Mihlali also stunned in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress at the Nile River.

Netizens gush over Mihlali

She had her fans gushing, and they took to her comments section to show her love.

muchigher said:

"You handled the Tembekile interview so well. So happy you saw how he tried to throw you under the bus by that Musa enquiry and you were prepared. Way to go."

bobbyblanco_sa' replied:

"Ay Zai Zai is off again. Enjoy."

teestylish_sa added:

"Super chilled yet Yum Yum."

silvianjoki lauded:

"Looking great beautiful."

icythebaby added:

"Don't panic , I got you on my mind."

snimhlongo said:

"Love this."

nasiphi_ngcwabe said:

"This fit."

nomtah said:

"Zai zai of the country."

tanya_the_therapist gushed:

"Effortlessly chic."

Mihlali scores ad campaign with international perfume brand

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase stunned in her new advert with luxury perfume brand Jean Paul Gaultier.

This was for their Gaultier Divine perfume which, according to Mihlali, embodies women's feminity. Mihlali Ndamase stunned her social media users when she posted the advert on Instagram.

It was refreshing to see Mihlali trending for something positive for once as she posted that ad amid uproar over her interview on Unfollowed.

