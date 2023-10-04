Mihlali Ndamase has stunned her social media users after she appeared in a major advert for an international perfume brand

Mzansi showed the influencer and Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient love when she posted the advert on Instagram

She is also currently trending for her recent sit-down interview on Unfollowed with Thembekile Mrototo on Showmax

Mihlali Ndamase has been dubbed 'the moment' after she shared a stunning advert with a major perfume brand.

Mihlali Ndamase is trending for something positive, at least, as she partnered with an international perfume brand. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali bads partnership with top brand

The Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient stunned in her new advert with luxury perfume brand Jean Paul Gaultier.

This was for their Gaultier Divine perfume which, according to Mihlali, embodies women's feminity.

"It's in the way you radiate kindness, the way your dreams take flight and the way your heart beats in rhythm with the universe. Embrace your inner divinity, for you are a living, breathing miracle, a masterpiece of stardust and soul. Embody your unique light, and let it illuminate the world around you."

Mihlali thanks brand for partnering with her

In her caption, she also made mention of all the women she met during the campaign and the making of the advert.

"Thank you, @jeanpaulgaultier, for taking us on a magical trip into femininity. It was so empowering to be surrounded by women from all walks of life who embrace their individuality and divinity. In every moment I felt like the Goddess I am."

Mzansi celebrates Mihlali

Netizens showed the influencer and love when she posted the advert on Instagram. Many are in awe of her beauty and, most importantly, her wins.

minniedlamini advised:

"You better get it."

allurebeautysa replied:

"You and the bottle said twins."

snimhlongo gushed:

"I’m obsessed I’m afraid."

abrooklynwinter said:

"You are the moment ke sana."

kerotse_m added:

"A true goddess also, this bottle was obviously modelled after you because."

Mihlali's interview on Unfollowed fails to impress

Mihlali addressed certain misconceptions about her, including her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe and having to navigate past the label of homewrecker.

Many people were puzzled at how Mihlali appeared on the show because she was never cancelled nor unfollowed. In fact, her following kept on growing.

