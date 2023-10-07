South African musician Psyfo is a doting dad, and they took to social media to show a snippet of his life as a doting dad

Psyfo, aka Sidwell Ngwenya, is married to Aamirah, and honoured their first son with a traditional ceremony

Online users thought it was touching to see how they celebrated their son's birthday in a traditional Xhosa ritual

Psyfo celebrated his son by going back to his Xhosa roots. Together with his wife, Aamirah, the pair celebrated their son.

Pysfo and his wife Aamirah Ngwenya, did a Xhosa ceremony in honour of their son. Image: @iammrcroc

Source: Instagram

Aamirah and Pysfo's videos of the celebrations for their child were a viral hit. People took to Instagram to gush over the cute family.

Psyfo and wife celebrate son

An Instagram post by Psyfo's wife showed people that they had an imbeleko for their son. In Xhosa culture, its is a ceremony where the child is introduced to the paternal side's ancestor.

In a post, Aamirah explained the ritual significance and said that it strengthens the family.

Aamirah gushes over son with Psyfo

In another Instagram post, Aamirah gushed over her son. She said that no gift can ever match up to her son.

Pysfo fans gush over son

Many people were chuffed to see their kids. Online users couldn't stop raving over how adorable Psyfo's son was.

carolmmamokete criticised:

"What surprises many South Africans is their dedication to ancestral spirits. However, when things go wrong, some blame God instead of holding ancestral spirits accountable.

le.igh7855 argued:

"We just have to respect cultures and different cultural practices and not mix them with religion. If we understand that better we will learn to respect each other."

lindiwedube_ wrote:

"Last frame.. Okay birthday boy."

lue_tukwayo commented:

"This is beautiful bethuna."

chopkaa gushed:

"So precious, love the heritage."

ivan_motsebe added:

"Last frame, this young man is a GOAT in the making."

