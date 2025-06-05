A skyscraper window cleaner stunned office workers with how much he earns on the job

While cleaning high up, he was asked about his salary and wrote the number using his finger; the clip was shared on TikTok

Social media users debated the amount, with some saying rope access jobs pay big bucks, while others doubted it

A group of office worker asked a skyscraper window cleaner how much he earned from their office window. Image: @amahlenyangiwe

Source: TikTok

A skyscraper window cleaner sparked a salary debate and conversations about the risks of his job and the courses needed for it after sharing his salary.

A clip shared on TikTok by @amahlenyangiwe showed office staff members curious to know how much the man was earning for such a risky job.

The skyscraper window cleaner reveals his salary

While doing his job above the ground, the cleaner was asked by inquisitive office workers how much he earned. They wrote the question on a piece of paper and pressed it against the glass window he was busy cleaning. He answered by using his finger to write a number directly on the glass, leaving the staff members first thinking he earned R8,000 and later realising he was saying R80,000.

Some office workers leaned toward the higher amount, stunned, and others said he wa lying. The clip ended with them eager to know what kind of training they needed for the job.

Social media users discussed the high skyscraper window cleaner in the post. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi debates about the salary

The clip soon flooded with comments from social media users who discussed the salary of a skyscraper window cleaner. Some said it made sense that rope access jobs need serious training and pay well due to the high risk.

One user said their uncle earns R3.5K an hour, backing up the high-earning idea. Not everyone was convinced, however. Some said R80,000 was exaggerated, wondering if the man was not saying R8000. Others took the moment as motivation and said they'd Google rope access courses.

User @Skhalu Ngwane said:

"He did a course called 'Rope Access.' It pays shem, worse if you work for big companies🥺🔥."

User @Thabo Lepota shared:

"He is not lying, my uncle was earning R3500 per hour doing rope access."

User @Andile added:

"Yeah, 80K is correct. I am an aeroplane washer, we earn 6K per bhanoyi (aircraft)."

User @melaningoddesse commented:

"He's not lying, take it from someone whose uncle owns a Pope Access Services company. These people earn well. There are levels to this, but R60 000 to R80 000+ after deductions is about right."

User @magwa 03 said:

"🤣No way! It's not even 15K that salary."

User @Pinkie Dlamini asked:

"🤔 80k a year?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

