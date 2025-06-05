TV personality Masechaba Ndlovu/Mposwa has revealed that her 2-year-old son has mastered all 26 letters of the alphabet

Mposwa shared that her son learnt this before he could attend crèche, because she and her husband decided to send him only when he could speak properly

Social media users applauded the Mposwas for instilling the learning culture in their child at such a tender age

Masechaba Ndlovu has opened up about how her son is a bright spark at the age of 2. Image: Masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Masechaba Ndlovu/Mposwa recently shared that her 2-year-old is a smarty pants.

Masechaba posts cute video of her bright son

TV host Masechaba Ndlovu is overjoyed by her son Lukhanyo Lwezizwe Mposwa, who has mastered reciting the 26 letters of the alphabet.

Mposwa posted a cute video of her baby boy saying the letters with so much pride and confidence. Ndlovu shared that her son learnt this before he could attend crèche. The reason for this, according to Mrs Mposwa, is to allow her son to fully be able to speak before sending him off to the care of other people.

"My husband and I were determined that we would not send our baby to pre-school until he can speak. Too much going on in this world. He is 2 years old," she beamed.

Ndlovu also said her son only knows their home language and stated that her son will learn to speak English when he is older. This is because she feels as though the system is failing the Nguni culture.

"Needless to say, we are well on our way!!! My baby knows all 26 alphabet. AND we only speak our home languages in the house," Ndlovu added.

The star further reiterated that parents should do what works for their kids. Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi reacts to Masechaba's post

Social media users are ecstatic for Masechaba Ndlovu and her hubby for a job well done.

Masechaba Ndlovu's 2-year-old son has impressive skills. Image: Masechabandlovu

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions:

Munu Khampo reacted:

"Wow! Impressive, your baby is super smart. You and dada are doing an amazing job Mama, well done. Also, why his hair & eyebrows are my wish, so thick and healthy."

Mampho Sam gushed:

"Please get him books as well, you will be amazed at how quickly babies can learn to read and do basic maths. And get an abacus, they love them."

Hazel Mposwa lauded:

"Well done, big boy, for teaching your Dad all 26 alphabet. Your teaching skills are of a professor. You are making sure that he hears you clearly. I like how you emphasise letters N, S and Z. Mommy must as well enrol herself in your home schooling lessons."

Sisanda Joy reacted:

"I’m so with you on this one. My daughter went to preschool when she could speak. She was 2, turning 3 that year and very fluent in her home language. He’s so adorable uThahla, you are doing an amazing job, parents."

