The talented Moshidi Motshegwa received her flowers from her adoring supporters

The veteran actress and former The River star received praise for her years-long career in the film industry

Fans marvelled at some of Motshegwa's past works and said she was one of the country's brightest stars

The legendary Moshidi Motshegwa was showered with praise for her contribution to the film industry.

Moshidi Motshegwa receives her flowers

It's seldom that South Africans celebrate and give flowers to those who've helped shape the country in different ways, but the good folks at Filmatic decided to change that.

Moshidi Motshegwa, known for her unforgettable role as Naomi on Rhythm City, received her flowers for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Having also acted on The River alongside stars like Sindi Dlathu and the late Presley Chweneyagae, Motshegwa has become a familiar face on our screens, and her appearance guarantees a stellar performance.

She shared her wisdom and insights about her experience in the film industry and advice for aspiring actors:

South Africa shows love to Moshidi Motshegwa

Mzansi sang Moshidi Motshegwa's praises for her work, saying she was a remarkable actress.

This comes after fans begged Motshegwa to return to acting after taking a break from film.

CoolyNicey recalled:

"Do y'all remember her on Rythem City? She played Naomi's character, you would swear she was not acting, yoooo! That character felt so real."

__sandla__ showed love to Moshidi Motshegwa:

"What a talented woman, man, God bless her heart."

AsaTokwe said:

"She is the best of the best. She nailed that Malefu character and reminded us of the grace of our mothers. Love Moshidi."

tumelonamtweya2850 wrote:

"As an actor myself and someone who is a huge fan of Moshidi, I want to say thank you so much for this episode. God Himself knew how much I needed to hear all those beautiful words escape her lips. What an icon."

BenzObsession remembered:

"I always go back to the scene on The River where she tells Tumi to go look for her mother. It almost felt real, I forgot she was acting."

mashoto__m admitted:

"Whenever I get asked who inspires me as an actress, her name comes up as quick as thunder! I love her down, and I hope she knows what she’s doing for black girls like me!"

LisoliyabonaMoyake posted:

"In my view, she is the best actress in South Africa. South Africa has such a wealth of talented actors, from Ntathi Moshesh, Jamie Bartlett, Menzi Ngubane, Siyabona Twala, Desmond Dube and more, but to me, she stands in the front."

TheKingkata added:

"Omg, what a wonderful lady, and also from such a wonderful family, which we don't dig into much. Se bonga aba zali. Mara Moshidi is amazing."

gettingtoknowyouwithandile30 responded:

"Yoh, what an interview, l love her so much. Growing up seeing her on our tv when watching tv was a thing to bring us together as family, yoh! Rythm City, acting crazy on Miles, and the Sophiatown movie."

