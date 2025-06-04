South African influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee continues to serve body and good looks while on her Dubai vacation

Netizens gushed over Cyan Boujee, with many hailing her for being comfortable in her skin and serving

Although she received love from fans, she did further heighten the Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL) rumours

Cyan Boujee has SA drooling with her recent looks. Image: Cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee out and about on vacation

The controversial influencer and music DJ, Cyan Boujee, had the internet buzzing with her latest Instagram post.

Honour Zuma, her real name, flaunted her banging body while wearing a two-piece bathing suit. She also posted more photos showing off the scenic view from the city of Gold.

Boujee was also sipping some champagne on a yacht and enjoying some refreshing cocktails with her girls. She captioned the IG post, "It’s me vs whoever wanna lose."

What fans have to say about Cyan Bpujee's post

Here are some of the reactions from mesmerised fans under Cyan's post:

gigi_lamayne responded:

"The one who never misses."

kgothatso_rose_sehoole stated:

"That caption is so lethal."

mesh_mamosha said:

"Yerr yho God truly blessed you with beauty and a beautiful body."

kingskyler64 gushed:

"Esh Cyan Cyan Cyan. You are hot for real real."

Itlulum darling said:

"2nd slide has to be the cutest outfit on you ever. I love it."

leeru.sa replied:

"Gorgeous is an understatement."

Cyan gets candid about

Speaking out following her trip to Turkey, Cyan got cnadid with her fans on how she achieved the look. She promised her fans transparency and she delivered on her promise.

“I'm not that sort of influencer who is going to randomly change my body and then go to the gym, come back and say the gym is giving,” she said in a TikTok video.

Cyan after she dropped to 93 kg, she said her goal was to reach at 60 kg.

“My goal is 60kg — I know it's crazy — or at least 65kg, but that is my goal. I don't want to be around 80kg, I don't want to be around 90kg. I have tried to lose weight by doing every sort of thing. It didn't work. I kept gaining. This was my last option.

“I know I'm just 22 [now 23] and I'm putting my body under much pressure, but I want to be in a space where I am genuinely happy with my body.”

Cyan Boujee under fire for giving fan ugly wig

In a previous report from Briefly News, influencer Cyan Boujee trended on TikTok after a fan accused her of sending her an "ugly blonde wig" as a prize for winning her competition.

The TikTok user @certified_thimna expressed her disappointment with the wig, which sparked hilarious reactions from social media users. People shared mixed reactions to the ugly wig, with some defending Cyan, while others criticised her for the alleged disrespectful gesture.

"POV: Cyan sent you this wig after you won a mini competition she had, and when you complained, her assistant said you weren't grateful."

