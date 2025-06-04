Popular Grammy-nominated UK singer Jessie J recently announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer

The 37-year-old singer shared the news about her diagnosis on Tuesday, 3 June 2025, on her Instagram page

Many of her fans and followers were shattered by the sad personal news she had shared with them on social media

UK singer Jessie J was diagnosed with breast cancer. Image: Mauricio Santana/Cedric Ribeiro

Sad news hit the global music entertainment space as the popular Grammy-nominated singer from the United Kingdom (UK), Jessie J, made a shattering announcement regarding her health.

Recently, the 37-year-old star revealed on social media to her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which left many devastated, though she was debating on whether she should make this announcement or keep it a secret, Jessie J also said by the grace of God she was in the early stages and is hoping to conquer this battle.

In the video she posted on her Instagram page, she said:

"Cancer s*cks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.' I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse."

All this has happened to the international star almost three months after we lost our very own Mzansi actress, Crystal-Donna Roberts, who passed away after a long battle with breast cancer.

Netizens shattered by Jessie J's diagnosis

Shortly after she announced on social media, many fans and followers of the star were shattered and devastated by this, and some sent their love and prayers over to her. Here are some of the comments below:

mx._.ira wrote:

"She's always going through tough times sometimes. Stay strong @jessiej love to you."

zora_design_ng commented:

"Oh Lord, heal this woman, just after losing a child?"

wineandthecity75 said:

"She is so lucky (as far as BC goes), she caught it so early. So small op and no chemo or radiation. She will be monitored closely from now on, and she will make a full recovery ❤️‍🩹 hopefully this will again raise awareness to do your monthly self-examinations and get your mammograms and if you have dense breasts MRI or Ultrasound. Men’s breast cancer is also on the rise, so men’s get your checks."

ritaora mentioned:

"You're my favourite person, and I’m praying for you, you’ve got this. My mother had it, and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough, so I’m here for you. X."

Tina Knowles gets candid about her battle with breast cancer

Meanwhile, in April 2025, Briefly News had reported that during her battle with breast cancer, Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, Tina Knowles, pleaded with women worldwide to get regular health checks.

The 71-year-old mother of the global singing superstars said she was fortunate to have caught her diagnosis early and opened up about her ordeal in her book, Matriarch: A Memoir.

She said:

"I struggled with whether I would share that journey [in the book] because I'm very private. But I decided to share it because I think it's a lot of lessons in it for other women," she says. "And I think as women, sometimes we get so busy and we get so wrapped up and running around, but you must go get your test. Because if I had not gotten my test early, I mean, I shudder to think what could have happened to me."

