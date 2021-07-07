Skeem Saam viewers are convinced the writers of the popular show is using their social media posts to create the plot of the hit show

The latest episode revealed that Leeto, played by Eric Macheru, was now looking for his dad as the plot becomes more complicated

Social media fans took to the internet to share their thoughts on who Leeto's dad might be and what they thought about recent developments on the show

Skeem Saam fans are hailing the show as a work of art after it emerged that Leeto Maputla, played by Eric Macheru, is now on the search for his dad.

Social media users had been suggesting this for weeks and now that it is part of the main plot they are convinced that the authors of the hit soapie are basing the script off tweets.

Leeto, played by Eric Macheru, is looking for his dad on Skeem Saam and viewers think the writers are reading their tweets. Photo credit: eric macheru

Source: Instagram

Briefly News had a look at what Mzansi had to say about the recent developments on South Africa's favourite show.

Social media users convinced Skeem Saam authors are reading their tweets

@PhenyoLouw:

"I'm convinced the script yako #SkeemSaam is based on tweets. Lo utlwile Leeto mara?!"

@paballo_patsa:

"Lol. Leeto asking who his father is, means that #SkeemSaam scriptwriters have been reading the tweets."

@GJKM_9085:

"#SkeemSaam Leeto is opening Pandora's box because all siblings in South Africa are now looking at each other funny"

Skeem Saam fans speculate on who Leeto's father is

@Jaro_325:

"Leeto's father might be Sergeant Peterson ."

@emily_teffoME:

"#SkeemSaam, Leeto is also questioning his paternity, he should ask Meikie Bathong."

@PlusizeGoddess:

"Leeto looks like Pretty and Sthoko.He could be Seakamela's son. Think about it "

