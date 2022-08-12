Where are Emzini Wezinsizwa's actors and cast members today?

Emzini Wezinsizwa's actors were some of the most popular individuals in the South African television series sector as they provided their audience with a good dose of belly-aching laughter through their comical display. The show reigned from 1994 to 2004, although it took a brief break in 2003 after some cast members were laid off because of their ridiculous wage demand.

The last seven years have become increasingly worrisome for the public and certain actors from Emzini Wezinsizwa because many of the show's main characters have been passing away. More than half of the cast members have since demised, and while some died a natural death due to old age, a couple succumbed to some health problems they had been battling for some time.

Where was Emzini Wezinsizwa shot?

The sitcom was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa. The series was mostly about five male adults who, in an attempt to improve their financial situations, decide to move to a hostel in Johannesburg in search of better opportunities.

These Emzini Wezinsizwa characters also decided to live in the same room, number 8. But unfortunately for them, this room would be their major undoing throughout their stay because of the bad experiences that the authorities have had with it.

Who passed on from Emzini Wezinsizwa?

As of the latest count, at least a third of the cast from the sitcom has since passed away. Below is a list of some of the actors from Emzini Wezinsizwa who passed away.

Maxwell Mlilo

This man played Ngconde, a minor character, and was best friends with Tshawe, one of the major characters. But unfortunately, he was the first to lose his life amongst the crew in 2006.

Bafana Mlangeni

He acted in a minor role but was famous as Sibeko. He was not only a rude drunk but also a spy. Interestingly, Bafana was responsible for the sitcom's soundtrack before acting on e.tv's eKasi: Our Stories. Nevertheless, Bafana passed away in 2015 allegedly from diabetic complications.

Roland Mqwebu

He was one of the major characters until he was fired from the series because of his insistence on a bigger salary. He lost his battle due to kidney failure in August 2015. He played James Mkhize Khabazela, a polygamous gateman and barber who spoke Zulu.

Shadrack Ngema

In the sitcom, he played Magunane, another Zulu-speaking man from KwaMaphumulo who worked as a post office messenger. But then, is Magubane from Emzini Wezinsizwa still alive? Unfortunately, he passed away in December 2015.

Nyembezi Kunene

He played a security guard at the hostel where the main characters lived, giving them hell on several occasions. He passed away sometime in 2016 after failing to beat diabetes he had been battling for a long while.

Washington Sixolo

The South African film and television actor played Jwara on the sitcom and joined the list of deceased Emzini Wezinsizwa characters in 2017; he was 83 years old. Before his death, he also starred in international movies like Who Am I? and Ernest Goes to Africa.

Pixley Shabangu

He was one of the series' most important people behind the scenes as he was the sitcom creator. He was also reported to have been struggling with diabetes before his passing away at 69 in 2020. Pixley died at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital after battling diabetes.

Emzini Wezinsizwa actors that are still alive

Although the last decade has been ridden with shocking news about the death of fellow actors, some of the characters are still alive. Below is a list of some of them and what they are doing now:

Jerry Phele

Jerry was one of the major characters on the comical show until he was evicted in 2003 because he was adamant about a salary increment. In the show, he played Thabang Mofokeng, who spoke Sesotho and was unemployed, making him a chronic gambler and a lady charmer.

After leaving the show, he has since continued to prosper in his acting career and claimed to be satisfied with the life he has made for himself in the industry.

Jabulani Nkosi

This man played Benson Chirwali in Emzini Wezinsizwa comical role with ease; he was a tailor from Malawi who spoke Fanagalo. Apart from his appearance in the 1994 sitcom, he is also a popular face on Generations. So, is Chirwali from Emzini Wezinsizwa still alive? He is one of the few surviving members of the cast.

Vusi Thanda

Vusi played Moses Tshawe on the show. He continues to push his acting career and most recently played Mzoxolo on The Queen, a series on Mzansi Magic. He, however, spoke about his fear of death in an interview. According to him:

It's scary. Every moment you hear 'boom' next to you, it's like being in a war. You look and see a person you've been close with for years. Every time someone from Emzini Wezinsizwa dies, I'm scared to even have flu. I don't even want a painful knee. It's very scary. You think who is next now? I'm saying this with respect because it's not nice when people die.

The actors of Emzini Wezinsizwa who are still alive are only a handful compared to those who have since passed away. Although it is usually opined that death is the ultimate debt that every mortal must pay, the living will always try to find ways to push their death day to the back of the calendar.

