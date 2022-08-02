Mncedisi Shabangu's untimely death saddened netizens because he was one of the actors to look out for in Mzansi drama productions

Shabangu's funeral took place last week on Saturday, 30 July, as family, friends, and industry peers bid the veteran actor farewell

His death comes on the heels of the death of another prominent actress, Busi Lurayi, who was found dead in her apartment by her father

Mncedisis Shabangu was finally laid to rest this past weekend.

Mncedisi Shabangu was set to make his debut on 'Uzalo' before his passing. Image: @Msmasasa

Family, Friends, and close industry people paid their last respects to the veteran actor.

Shabangu was well-known for his role in the classic canned e.tv soap opera Rhythm City. He portrayed Khululekani, a character who added twists and turns to the soap opera's plot. Prior to his death, he was set to make his debut as the villainous Mthambisi Phakathi on Mzansi's popular soapie Uzalo, reports The South African.

The talented actor died after complaining of chest pains. Many Mzansi and industry people have been affected emotionally by his death. after his untimely death, Shabangu was finally laid on 30 July.

According to guest speaker, and media personality Desmond Dube, as reported by The Daily Sun, South Africa was lucky to have witnessed Shabangu's realistic acting.

“We were very lucky to have an actor of this calibre in our midst. It was very humbling to work with him This man was just a talent I want to thank the family for borrowing us Mncedisi”

The untimely death of the former Rhythm City actor follows that of actress Busisiwe Lurayi.

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mzansi is still trying to come to terms with the fact that Busisiwe Lurayi is no more. The actress was allegedly found dead in her apartment on Sunday, 10 July, by her father, Freddy Mokoena.

Freddy and Sonti Lurayi detailed how they found Busi's lifeless body during the actress' funeral on Wednesday.

Sonti said she had a strong urge to drive over to Busi's house to check up on her when she didn't pick up her phone - which was unusual. According to TimesLIVE, Busi's aunt drove to her place and hooted "like a taxi driver" at the gate, but she did not answer.

