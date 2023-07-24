Turkish telenovelas have exciting storylines and plots and have garnered many fans. With the conclusion of the most recent Jy is My Seun drama on KykNET & Kie, the television cable premiered a new drama on Wednesday, 5 July 2023. KykNET & Kie's Verbode Liefde is an entertaining and educational Turkish soap that translates into "Forbidden Love."

Verbode Liefde Turkish series is an exciting drama series airing from Mondays to Thursdays at 20:00 on KykNET & Kie. The show promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats with captivating plots that spiral into suspense.

Verbode Liefde's plot summary

The telenovela is a Turkish television show that touches on love, betrayal, and familial bond. It tells the story of a young, poor, and brave girl, Zümrüt, who takes up a job in the factory of the wealthy Demirkan family and falls in love with Serhat, a family member.

Zümrüt and Serhat vow to become husband and wife when the latter completes his service in the military. But fate is foul, and a series of events within the family makes the lovers' dream just a dream.

The news gets to Zümrüt that her man died in active service, and it is revealed that Serhat's cousin, Adil, is in love with the former and asks for her hand in marriage. The decisions that follow lead to a complicated love cycle.

Verbode Liefde's full story

Zümrüt, a pretty-looking and hardworking young lady, bears the weighty responsibility of looking after her ailing father, her mother, and two siblings while labouring under the employ of the influential Demirkan dynasty.

In her unending pursuit of contentment, she must observe and manoeuvre around the endless maze of deceit, betrayal, and concealed truths within the empire of the Demirkans. All these happen while searching for a path leading to unconditional love.

Adil Demirkan is deeply in love with Zümrüt; however, she regards him as nothing more than a fraternal figure. The one who owns her heart is no other than Serhat, who turns out to be Adil's nephew.

Zümrüt and Serhat plan to unite in matrimony upon completing his military service. However, her world crumbles when she hears he has met his demise while bravely serving his country. Convinced of Serhat's passing, Zümrüt gives in to the increasing pressure from her mother, who wants her to yield to the love advances of the wealthy Adil.

Verbode Liefde's cast with images

The Verbode Liefde telenovela was filmed in Nevsehir in Turkey, and it features top actors of Turkish descent. However, for the sake of its Afrikaan target audience, the show is voiced by Afrikaan voice actors. Below are details of these carefully selected Afrikaan voice actors who animate the characters in Verbode Liefde.

Sue Pyler as Zümrüt

Full name : Sue Pyler-Slabbert

: Sue Pyler-Slabbert Gender : Female

: Female Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Nationality: South African

Sue Pyler is the Afrikaan voice of Zümrüt in this series. She is no stranger to such responsibilities and has several years of broadcasting experience on radio and television.

Rowlen von Gericke as Serhat

Full name: Rowlen von Gericke

Rowlen von Gericke Gender : Male

: Male Nationality: South African

Rowlen von Gericke is the voice of Serhat, Zümrüt's lover, in Verbode Liefde. He is an astute MC, voice actor, and presenter whose delivery style borders around the spectrum of conversational, corporate, hard sell, and soft sell.

David Johnson as Adil Demirkan

Full name: David Arnold Johnson

David Arnold Johnson Gender : Male

: Male Nationality: South African

David Johnson is the voice of Adil Demirkan, who was killed when he would have married Zümrüt. He resides in Johannesburg, South Africa. Johnson is an actor, dancer, director, presenter, musician, voice artist, and writer.

Charl van Heyningen as Abbas Demirkan

Full name : Charl van Heyningen

: Charl van Heyningen Gender : Male

: Male Nationality: South Africa

This is the voice of Abbas Demirkan, the oldest brother in the family. He is a voice artist, radio presenter, language dubbing specialist, commercial broadcast producer, and Impresario. He has over four decades of experience in the entertainment industry.

Karin Retief as Azimet Demirkan

Full name: Karin Retief

Charl van Heyningen Famous as: Karin Fourie

Gender : Female

Nationality: South Africa

Karin Retief is a South African actress best known for her role as Carina Human in the now-defunct TV1 television drama series Ballade Vir 'n Enkeling between 1987 and 1993. Her acting credits also include Jan Scholtz thriller Die Vierde Kabinet and Song vir Katryn.

Other voice artists on the show include:

Marijke Coetzer as Doné Kilic

Natasja Jacobs as Fitnat Gulseven

Danielle Retief as Meliha Kuloglu

Sanli Jooste as Nevcihan Demirkan

André Retief as Rustem Kuloglu

Alicia van Emmenis as Saniye Arsoy

Mari Molefe as Suhandan Demirkan

Elma Potgieter as Ulfet Kuloglu

Verbode Liefde's episodes

This captivating Turkish drama consists of 84 episodes. Starting Wednesday, 5 July 2023, the series will begin to air on KykNET & Kie every day except Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Verbode Liefde's trailer

Lovers of Turkish romance-themed series have been excited since KyNET & Kie has released some eye-catching trailers from the show and cannot wait for it to begin to air. It promises to be a rollercoaster of love and heartbreak.

Anyone craving some chill activities in their recreational period can count on KykNET & Kie's Verbode Liefde to grant that desire. The series has only begun but has become much talked about across social media platforms.

