KykNET's hospital drama, Hartklop: Cast, plot summary, episodes, trailer

Hartklop is a South African medical procedural drama that premiered on the 18th of July on KykNET. It was written by Zoë Laband. A team of the country’s best doctors acted as advisors, and trained theatre nurses offered assistance in the filming of operating scenes. Here is more about KykNET’s hospital drama, Hartklop.

KykNET's medical drama premiered on the 18th of July at 8pm. Photo: @quintondegreat (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The show’s cast comprises talented actors and actresses, including Oros Mampofu, Renate Stuurman, Jacques Bessenger, and David Louw. The cast members did a phenomenal job to ensure that the scenes are as realistic as possible.

Summary of Hartklop

Genre Drama Network KykNET Number of seasons One Number of episodes Thirteen Produced by JP Potgieter Written by Zoë Laband Directed by Harold Hölscher and Christo Davids

Hartklop’s cast with images

Hartklop's cast is made up of talented South African actors and actresses, who have brought the show's storylines to life in ways that make viewers eager to find out what happens in upcoming episodes.

Carla Classen as Dr. Karima Salie

Carla plays the character of an intern on the show. Photo: @carla_classen (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Carla starred in South Africa’s best television shows, such as The Estate, Lioness and Parable. She has a few movie credits under her name, which include Daryn’s Gym, Mr Johnson, Fiela se Kind, and Stroomop.

David Louw as Dr. Louw van Onselen

David Louw. Photo: @louwdavid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Originally from the Free State, David Louw moved to Johannesburg to pursue his acting career at the Performing Arts and Lifestyle Institution. After his four-year acting programme, he began starring in TV productions such as 7de Laan, Hillside and Getroud Met Rugby: Die Sepie.

Dawid Minnaar as Dr. Gustav Coetzee

Dawid Minnaar is a South African actor and dramatist born in the Northern Cape’s Upington. Before becoming an actor, he spent one year in the military, after which he pursued his art studies at the University of Stellenbosch and the University of Cape Town. Dawid is popularly known for his roles in Afrikaans shows like Amalia, Torings, Konings, and Binnelanders.

Jacques Bessenger as Dr. Daniel Strydom

Jacques is popularly known for his villain television show roles. Photo: @JDBessenger (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Jacques gained popularity as an actor for his role in SABC 2’s Erfsondes. The 43-year-old has an impressive list of acting credits, which have bagged him one award and a Golden Horn Award nomination for Best Actor in a TV Drama. He has starred in Donkerbos, Genoeg, Lioness, and Warrior.

Leandie du Randt as Dr. Jolene Joubert

Host of dating show Love Island, Leandie du Randt. Photo: @leandiedurandt (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Besides being an actress, Leandie is a successful entrepreneur, presenter, producer, and social media influencer. Her 12 years in the entertainment industry have seen her being featured in over 20 local movies and television shows. Interestingly, she holds a BCom degree in industrial psychology.

Marlee van der Merwe as Dr. Suzanne de Jongh

In addition to on-screen acting, Marlee does theatre performances. Photo: @MrsMarls (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Marlee rose to fame for her role as Alexia Kriel in KykNET’s musical youth series Sterlopers. She sings, dances, writes songs, and creates art pieces when she is not acting. The star graduated from Tshwane University of Technology with a degree in entertainment technology and holds another degree in musical theatre from the same institution.

Oros Mampofu as Dr. Fezile Nodada

Oros Mampofu is one of the most adored South African actors. His versatility has allowed him to take on various roles in movies and TV shows. Photo: @oros_mampofu (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fast-rising South African actor Oros Mampofu is famously known for his role as Jama on SABC 1’s drama Skeem Saam. His acting career got off the ground in 2014 and has since risen. Oros is a fan favourite and one of the most successful young actors in the country.

Renate Stuurman as Dr. Veronica Pietersen

South African award-winning actress, Renate Stuurman. Photo: @renatestuurman (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Renate is an award-winning actress who has captivated the hearts of many through her impeccable storytelling talents. She is best recognised for her character in the Netflix film, Happiness Ever After and has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

Simoné Pretorius as Elani Breytenbach

Simone Pretorius has made a huge success in her acting career, and she has received national and international acclaim. Photo: @simonenortmann (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Simoné made her acting debut in 2013 on 7de Laan. She received a Best Newcomer award for her role in the show and gained national and international acclaim. Simoné is also the founder and managing director of Art of Acting South Africa, a foundational acting programme for students pursuing the art of performance.

Hartklop’s plot summary

The medical drama revolves around staff and patients at South Africa’s top state training hospital, Beyers Naudé Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. Things do not go according to plan for one medical intern whose first day at the hospital was challenging. Some seniors mix business with pleasure as they nurture their illicit relationships while on duty.

Hartklop’s full story

Dr. Elani Breytenbach and Dr. Karima Salie are excited about beginning their internships at Beyers Naudé Academic Hospital. However, Elani’s excitement fades away as she faces challenges that lead her to faint and confuse a patient for being pregnant when she is not.

Thinking this was enough, Elani’s senior, Dr. Louw van Onselen, embarrasses her in front of her colleague. She later has a change of heart about Dr. Louw and tries to find solutions to her challenges.

The story turns intriguing when it introduces viewers to the forbidden love between Dr. Louw and Anke Dempsey, a nurse in the emergency unit. Instead of focusing solely on their work, the two have an affair during working hours.

Nurse Anke’s extramarital affair with Dr. Louw lives on borrowed time as her husband gatecrashes her romantic date with a colleague, leading him to lose interest in her and shift his focus to one of the intern doctors.

Hartklop’s episodes

In the first season, thirteen episodes will be released on KykNET, DStv channel 144 every Tuesday night. If you cannot get enough of the drama, you can stream full episodes on DStv Catch Up.

Hartklop’s trailer

The show’s trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what to expect in Hartklop’s first season. It showcases the day-to-day lives of medical practitioners in their quest to save patients and the challenges they encounter in doing so.

KykNET’s hospital drama, Hartklop, received good reviews after the first episode aired. Many felt it gave them a feel of watching Grey’s Anatomy, with some commending the entire team for making stories look real and believable.

READ ALSO: Showmax series Adulting: Cast, plot summary, episodes, season

Briefly.co.za published an article about Showmax’s most-watched show Adulting, which explores the “bromance” and parallel lives of four friends, Bonga, Mpho, Vuyani, and Eric. Although they all experience different life challenges and go through different loops, they are always there for each other.

There are multiple reasons why you should be watching Adulting. For one, it magnifies the lives of South African men in their 30s and the tensions they face in their quest for success and love. It does that by exploring the lives of four university friends whose paths are entirely different.

Source: Briefly News