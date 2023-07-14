Blyde Smit is a well-known face on South African screens. She rose to fame as an actress as the ten-year-old Kate in the first two seasons of the drama series Erfsondes. But more recently, she has made a name for herself in the soap 7de Laan as Gabby.

Blyde Smit is a South African actress best known for her role as Gabby in 7de Laan. Photo: @blydesmit (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

South African actress Blyde Smit is one of the fastest-rising stars in the entertainment industry. She is a Jack of all trades with exceptional acting, screenwriting, photography, and videography skills. This biography explores Blyde Smit's TV roles, personal life, and online presence.

Blyde Smit's profile and bio summary

Date of birth 20 October 1995 Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Zodiac sign Libra Age 27 years (as of July 2023) Nationality South African Education Afrikaans Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria, the University of Pretoria, Drama Cumm Laude Bachelor's degree Drama Honours degree Screenwriting Profession Actress, Production Designer Accents English, British Languages English, Afrikaans, and a bit of French Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Height in feet 5′ 7¾″ Height in centimetres 172 cm Sexual orientation Straight Partner Thomas Hill Jr. Pet Dog (Teddy) Instagram TikTok

Blyde Smit's age

Blyde Smit was born in 1995 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: @blydesmit (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She was born on 20 October 1995 and is 27 years old as of July 2023. Unfortunately, little is known about Blyde Smit's parents, siblings, or upbringing.

Blyde Smit's place of birth

The actress was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is of South African nationality.

Blyde Smit's education profile

Blyde graduated from Afrikaans Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria in 2013 and then continued to the University of Pretoria to complete her Bachelor of Drama degree.

While studying, she performed in several theatre shows, including Shedding the Load, Still, and FlikFlooi. In 2017, she finished her Honours Degree at Drama Cumm Laude with a Screenwriting concentration. She speaks English, Afrikaans, and a bit of French.

Career

Blyde Smit made her television debut at 12 in the Afrikaans drama Erfsondes. Photo: @blydesmit (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Smit debuted on television at 12 in the first and second seasons of the Afrikaans drama Erfsondes (SABC 2). She played Little Kate, the younger version of the show's lead actor Jana Strydom. Since then, she has acted in some television shows. Below are some of Blyde Smit's TV shows:

Scandal (SABC 1) as Svetlana

(SABC 1) as Svetlana Dead Places (Netflix) as Rebeca

(Netflix) as Rebeca Troukoors (Wedding Fever) (Showmax) as Luca Rieker

(Showmax) as Luca Rieker 7de Laan (SABC 2) as Gabby Kemp

(SABC 2) as Gabby Kemp Erfsondes s1 as Kate (Little) and s2 as Young Kate (10)

Other works

In addition to acting, Blyde penned her first screenplay, a South African psychological thriller that went into production in October 2022 in the Tankwa Karoo. She also worked as a production designer for the film The Construct.

Besides acting, Blyde Smit is also a production designer and into photography. Photo: @blydesmit (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Blyde has also appeared in TV commercials for KFC and Kinderjoy. She also founded a photography studio in Pretoria called Sowaar Studios. Her official net worth remains unknown.

Blyde Smit's Instagram

The actor's Instagram account goes by her name. She has a following of 29.2K followers as of 14 July 2023.

Is Blyde Smit dating?

Blyde and Thomas Hill Jr engaged in August 2022 as per her IG post. She has been quite forthcoming about her love life by sharing details of their relationship on her Instagram.

Blyde Smit's height

The actress stands tall at 5′ 7¾″ (1.72 m). Her waist-to-hips-measurements are 30 and 34 inches, respectively.

Blyde Smit is a talented South African actress best recognized for her roles in 7de Laan and Dead Places. She has also appeared in several TV commercials and is a production designer.

READ ALSO: How did Biotech CEO Bryan Johnson make his money? Here is what we know about the multi-millionaire

How did Biotech CEO Bryan Johnson make his money? Briefly.co.za shared a post with the answers! Bryan Johnson is a Biotech CEO best known for his controversial approach to staying youthful. In the hopes of staying young, Bryan underwent a trigenerational blood transfusion.

The process saw him inject himself with his 17-year-old son's and 70-year-old father's blood, which caused a stir online. His taboo medical procedures and the program make him spend about $2 million annually. The spending has resulted in many questions about his earnings and net worth.

Source: Briefly News