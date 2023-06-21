Biotech CEO Bryan Johnson has made headlines lately due to his controversial approach to staying youthful and the hefty price tag associated with his method. Who is the 45-year-old CEO trying to be? Here is what we know about the multi-millionaire.

The businessman owns various companies. Photo: Kyle Grillot

Source: Getty Images

Bryan Johnson’s ageing has caught the attention of many since he looks significantly younger than his age. He claims to be eight years younger than his actual age, 44. Bryan also states he is ageing slower than the average 10-year-old.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bryan Johnson Date of birth 22 August 1977 Age 45 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Provo, Utah, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Mormon Current residence Venice, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 73,93 kg Height 182,88 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Richard Johnson (father), mother unknown Profession Entrepreneur, author, YouTuber, venture capitalist Education Brigham Young University Native language English Net worth $400 million (estimated) Social media profiles Instagram YouTube

The famous figure does various taboo practices in hopes of staying young. One of his more shocking practices includes injecting himself with his 17-year-old son's and 70-year-old father's blood. The process is called trigenerational blood transfusion, which has caused a stir online.

Bryan Johnson’s daily routine

Bryan Johnson follows Project Blueprint, an online programme that follows an algorithm that helps streamline ways to focus on health and wellness. According to the website, it took Bryan two years and millions of dollars to develop it, and it can be used by others, at a fee, of course.

He begins his day by waking up at 04h30 daily and completing 35 exercises. The entrepreneur undertakes body fat scans and routine MRIs daily, with frequent blood and stool sample tests to test the biological age of his organs.

There are 100 different protocols he follows daily, and he has a strict calorie count and diet. The diet includes vegetables, nuts, seeds, occasional dark chocolates and olive oil. Bryan Johnson’s supplements are composed of an array of tablets for him to take daily, with 27 different ones.

Who is the CEO that spends 2 million dollars?

Bryan Johnson’s reverse ageing has cost him a significant amount of money. It is believed he spends about $2 million annually on his taboo medical procedures and programme.

Bryan claims that he has successfully reversed his age biologically. Photo: David Paul Morris

Source: Getty Images

How old is Bryan Johnson Biotech?

Bryan was born on 22 August 1977, making him 45 years old at the time of writing. However, he claims to 'biologically' have the heart of a 37-year-old. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Bryan Johnson’s wife

The entrepreneur is not married. However, he was formerly engaged to actress Taryn Southern. Taryn has since filed a lawsuit against her former fiancé, stating he was controlling and manipulative during their three-year romance that ended in 2019.

He allegedly spends over $2 million yearly to achieve his youthful look. Photo: David Paul Morris

Source: Getty Images

How did Bryan Johnson make his money?

The businessman rose through the ranks by creating and selling various companies. Bryan Johnson’s company, Braintree, ultimately made him a multi-millionaire when he sold it for $800 million to PayPal.

Bryan Johnson owns Kernel and OS Fund while continuing to invest in various technology-based companies.

Bryan Johnson’s net worth

His various successful business moves over the years have made him a multi-millionaire. His net worth is believed to be $400 million.

Biotech CEO Bryan Johnson has caused a stir since news of his unconventional methods to stay youthful became known. But, he is a hugely ambitious and skilled businessman with a hunger for success.

READ ALSO: What is George van der Riet's net worth and is he the richest forex trader in SA?

Briefly.co.za wrote about George van der Riet, a prominent businessman and forex trader that has become one of the wealthiest forex traders in the country.

How much is he worth? You can learn more about his private and professional life here.

Source: Briefly News