Rick Harrison’s net worth: How much does the Pawn Star make?

Rick Harrison is a successful businessman and reality TV star. He is best recognised for his role in the Pawn Stars, a reality TV show following the antics of the Gold & Silver Coin Shop, his family's business in Las Vegas. He has attracted attention for his contribution to the business' success, attracting questions about Rick Harrison's net worth.

Rick Harrison's appearance at the Ed Sullivan Theatre and the grand opening of the History Pop Shop at History Pop Shop. Photo by Donna Ward, Charles Eshelman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rick Harrison's business acumen has significantly impacted his net worth. He co-owned the family antic business before his father's demise, and even after his dad's death, the company continues to flourish. This article details the establishment of the business and how much Rick makes.

Rick Harrison’s profile summary

Full name Richard Kevin Harrison Other names Rick Harrison Gender Male Date of birth 22 March 1965 Age 58 years (as of March 2024) Birthday 22 March Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lexington, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Occupations Businessman, reality television personality Years active 1983–present Known for Pawn Stars, Pawnography, Pawn Stars Do America Marital status Married Spouses Kim Harrison ​(m. 1982; div. 1985)​, Tracy Harrison ​(m. 1986; div. 2011)​, DeAnna Burditt ​(m. 2013; div. 2020)​, Amanda Palmer ​(m. 2021)​ Children 6, including Corey Father Richard Benjamin Harrison Mother Joanne Harrison Siblings Sherry (deceased ), Joseph and Chris Net worth $9 million (as of March 2024) Salary Approximately $25,000 to $100,000 per episode Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Rick Harrison's net worth?

According to a publication by Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Harrison's net worth is approximately $9 million as of March 2024. He is a part of the Harrison family, known for owning the Gold & Silver Coin Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top 5 facts about Rick Harrison. Photo: John Tlumacki/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Rick Harrison become rich?

Richard Kevin Harrison was born to Benjamin Harrison Jr and Joanne on 22 March 1965 in Lexington, North Carolina. He suffered from epileptic seizures since he was eight and was often confined to bed, inspiring his love of reading. He was a student at Middle School, although he dropped out to pursue his $2,000-a-week business of selling fake Gucci bags.

Rick's family relocated to Las Vegas in 1981, and his father set up a secondhand store, The original Gold & Silver Coin Shop. During the day, Rick worked in his father's shop, and at night, he would work with cars.

Gold & Silver Coin Shop

Rick and his dad opened the Gold & Silver Coin Shop in 1989. They co-owned the shop until Rick's dad's demise in 2018. By 2005, the Gold & Silver Coin Shop would loan $3 million annually; hence, the Harrisons made approximately $700,000 in interest from the loans.

Rick Harrison from History's "Pawn Stars" television series attends Terry Fator's 10th-anniversary show at The Mirage Hotel on 15 March 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg?

Source: Getty Images

Pawn Stars

Harrison spent four years pitching the idea of a TV show about a pawnshop. The idea kicked around YouTube and HBO before the History Channel came along and coined the concept into the Pawn Stars. Pawn Stars debuted in July 2009, and by June 2023, it had run for 21 seasons, comprising 633 episodes.

Currently, Pawn Stars is the most popular show on The History Channel, showcasing the operations of the business. Rick Harrison's son, Corey Harrison, works in the store alongside his childhood friend, Chumlee.

How much is Rick from Pawn Stars worth?

Rick Harrison's net worth in 2024 is approximately $9 million. He earns from his businesses, the show and investments in real estate.

Real estate

In 2019, Rick listed his Red Rock Country Clubhouse, built in 2001 and situated in Summerlin in Las Vegas, for $3.99 million. He acquired the house in 2016 and invested $600,000 in the renovations.

Rick Harrison at the Pawn Stars photocall at Palais des Festivals on 17 October 2016 in Cannes, France. Photo: Eric Catarina

Source: Getty Images

Rick Harrison's car collection

According to Hot Cars, Rick Harrison's car collection comprises the following notable pieces:

2018 Ford F-150 Raptor

1966 Imperial Crown Convertible

1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe

1967 Shelby Cobra

1973 Volkswagen Thing

1968 Mustang GT Fastback

How much did Rick Harrison inherit from his father?

In 2018, Rick announced that his dad had died at 77 following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Celebrity Net Worth said Richard Harrison was worth $8 million in 2018.

Who inherited Richard Harrison's money? A publication by The Blast reports that the pawner signed an updated will in 2017, putting Rick Harrison in charge of his estate.

Who is the richest star on Pawn Stars?

Pawn Stars is the longest-running reality TV show. An episode earns the History Channel approximately $3 million, insinuating that Pawn Stars' salaries are significantly hefty. These are the four main stars and how the show has boosted their bank accounts:

Rick Harrison at the Cumulus/Westwood One Radio Remotes during the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on 5 April 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Rick Harrison

Rick is the richest star on the Pawn Stars. As of March 2024, Rick from Pawn Stars' net worth is approximately $9 million. He has an investment allocation of 10% gold and silver, which he has insured, and 80% in blue chip companies, leaving the remaining 10% to have a little fun with.

How much does Rick Harrison make per episode? According to The Richest and TV Over Mind, Rick Harrison's salary per episode ranges between $25,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Richard "Old Man" Harrison

Richard "Old Man" Harrison, Rick Harrison's father, was the pioneer star of the Pawn Shop. He died in 2018 with an accumulated wealth of $8 million, making him posthumously the second-richest star in Pawn Stars.

Austin "Chumlee" Russell

How rich is Chumlee? Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Corey Harrison's best friend, is an employee at the pawnshop. Celebrity Net Worth pegs Austin "Chumlee" Russell's net worth net worth at $5 million as of March 2024.

Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison

What is Cory's net worth from Pawn Stars? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $4 million as of March 2024. Several episodes have highlighted the tension between him and his father, Rick. He allegedly threatened to leave the show if his father did not award him ownership equity in the company. Rick relented and offered him a 5% ownership of the pawnshop.

Rick Harrison's net worth comprises his salary and earnings from his entrepreneurial ventures. Currently, he is the richest Pawn Star.

