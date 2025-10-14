During the closed-door interview portion of the Miss Grand International competition, Miss Grand South Africa, Boitshepo Lamola, revealed who else she thought should win the title

The panel of judges included the pageant's president, the CEO, and Miss Grand International 2024

South Africans on the internet applauded the 20-year-old's intelligence, confidence, and articulation

Miss Grand South Africa, Boitshepo Lamola, shared who else she thought deserved the crown. Images: @boitshepolamola

Source: Instagram

Boitshepo Lamola, Miss Grand South Africa 2025, recently impressed the nation when she showcased her national costume, a nod to the blue crane. The Miss Grand International (MGI) contestant wowed people again when she eloquently stated who else she felt should win.

The Facebook page for Miss Grand South Africa uploaded a video of the 20-year-old's closed-door interview, which occurred on 10 October, 2025. Boitshepo spoke with MGI's president, Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, MGI's CEO, Thai businesswoman Teresa Yuphayo Chaivisut, and the reigning queen, Christine Juliane 'CJ' Opiaza of the Philippines.

Before the round of questions, the Unisa accounting science student introduced herself in Thai, showing her willingness to learn and determination during the competition. The panel asked a variety of thoughtful questions, but the last one seemed to stump the young businesswoman.

Papa Nawat, as he is affectionately called, asked her:

"If you could choose one friend to win, who would it be?"

Boitshepo, who had to choose one of 77 contestants, said that while all the candidates made a great impression, she would choose Miss Grand Angola, Elizandra Costa.

"She's very sweet and patient with people, and I believe that it is time for Africa to bring the crown home. One African queen winning will be a win for all of us."

Miss Grand Angola, Elizandra Costa, was Boitshepo's top pick. Images: @makeupbynutto, @missgrandangola

Source: Instagram

The pageant competition is scheduled for 18 October, 2025, at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss Grand SA impresses the internet

Several South Africans on the internet shared how proud they were to see Boitshepo ace the closed-door interview segment and felt they were well-represented.

Luciano Portia Jones told the online community:

"This child is good, very articulate, brave, strong, and intelligent at such a young age."

An impressed Nokuthula Thuleh Dube wrote:

"Confidence is on another level. Articulation, wow. I'm so proud of you."

Lesego Waga Leutlwetse said to the public:

"Our queen is representing our country very well. No need to doubt her."

Sabelo Sabiol Simelane, who was sure Boitshepo was going to win, stated:

"Hey, we might as well bring the Miss Grand International crown home. She is absolutely awesome."

Nakho-Konke Zizi Miy added in the comment section:

"She did so well. I hope she becomes Miss South Africa someday."

Constance Lamola dished out compliments, saying:

"Excellent, our queen. Beauty with brains."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Other stories about Miss Grand

In another article, Briefly News reported how Boitshepo manifested becoming Miss Grand South Africa. Her heartwarming story highlighted the power of self-belief and consistent effort.

reported how Boitshepo manifested becoming Miss Grand South Africa. Her heartwarming story highlighted the power of self-belief and consistent effort. Internet users and Nigerians were confused when Miss Grand Nigeria showcased her national costume on the Miss Grand International stage.

In an exclusive interview, Briefly News spoke to 16-year-old entrepreneur and Miss Teen Grand finalist Enhle Mdakane. The teen hoped to promote skills development and help the youth survive the world.

Source: Briefly News