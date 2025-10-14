The Miss Grand International pageant has kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, with 77 contestants from around the world participating in the competition

The event emphasises cultural exchange, beauty, and talent, providing a platform for contestants to celebrate their unique identities, which Miss Nigeria did, leaving online users buzzing

The grand finale is scheduled for October 18, 2025, where one winner will be crowned among the talented contestants

The Miss Grand International 2025 pageant has kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, with 77 contestants from across the globe showcasing their stunning national costumes.

Miss Grand International 2025 kicked off with Nigeria sparking a massive buzz online with her national costume. Image: Joy Omachonu

Source: Instagram

Nigeria's representative, Joy Omachonu, has taken the internet by storm with her outstanding performance in the national costume competition. What stole the show was her outfit, which seemed to raise eyebrows among online users.

The competition, which emphasises cultural exchange, beauty, and talent, provides a platform for contestants to celebrate their unique identities. Joy's costume reflects Nigeria's rich cultural heritage, although specific details about the design are limited.

Her outfit featured an elephant statue as part of her attire, along with feathers that acted as side horns, black cloth, and many other elements that dazzled netizens, who had mixed reactions to the costume.

The Miss Grand International pageant is renowned for its grand productions, featuring elaborate costumes, diverse talents, and exceptional creativity. This year's event promises to be an exciting celebration of diversity and beauty, with contestants vying for the coveted title.

The grand finale is scheduled for October 18, 2025, at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. Joy will join 76 other contestants in competing for the title, which will be awarded by Christine Juliane Opiaza of the Philippines.

The Miss Grand International pageant emphasises empowering women and promoting cultural exchange. With its unique blend of beauty, talent, and creativity, the pageant has become a significant event in the world of beauty competitions.

Competition Highlights:

- National Costume Competition: Showcasing unique cultural identities and creativity

- Grand Talent Award: Featuring the contestants' impressive skills and talents

- Preliminary Competition: Evaluating the contestants' overall performance and charisma

- Grand Final Competition: The final round, where the winner will be crowned on October 18, 2025

With her rich cultural heritage and stunning beauty, Nigeria's Joy Omachonu is undoubtedly a strong contender in the competition. The world will be watching as she takes the stage to showcase her talents and charm.

The video of Miss Nigeria was shared on the official TikTok page of Miss Grand International, where she showcased her costume. The clip went viral online after it was released on October 13, 2025.

Miss Nigeria, one of the 77 contestants in Miss Grand International 2025, posed for a picture in a stunning gown. Image: Joy Omachonu

Source: Instagram

Social media users react to Nigeria's Grand International costume

The online community was divided with their responses as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts on Nigeria's Miss Grand International contestant's costume, saying:

Reenie said:

"We Nigerian’s are very disappointed 😔 😂."

Angiedeevah added:

"Wetin be this abeg 😭😭😭."

Àràbìrin_ Ọlá expressed:

"Even as a Nigerian, I’m confused about the costume !!! It is well, sha."

Sinyati replied:

"Am I the only person finding this so creative and beautiful 🤔."

Chisom Obiora shared:

"Nigerian performance was so outstanding, we are proud Nigeria 🇳🇬 🔥🤭."

Mzansi4sho commented:

"You first see the beauty in what she represents before seeing her beauty as well. She looks like she's riding on the elephant while also moving the ears. Guys, Nigeria did the most here. A for effort."

Watch the video below:

3 More stories about South African talent by Briefly News

A Mzansi lady raised the South African flag high as she mesmerised crowds at an airport abroad with her live performance of The Lion King's Circle of Life .

. A young Xhosa rapper from Cape Town generated over a million views after hopping on Kendrick Lamar's best-performing diss track against fellow musician Drake.

South Africans were amazed by a young lady's violin-like voice after shutting down a viral TikTok challenge.

Source: Briefly News