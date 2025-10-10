“The Team Is Deeply Committed”: Johannesburg Pride Exec Gets the City’s Support

For this year's Pride Month, the City of Johannesburg will collaborate with Pride of Africa, with Executive Mayor Dada Morero joining the Johannesburg Pride March

Johannesburg Pride's executive director, Kaye Ally, provided Briefly News with information about the collaboration and the challenges of organising an event of this magnitude

The Johannesburg Pride March will take place on 25 October, 2025, uniting thousands from across South Africa to join the inclusive movement

Kaye Ally makes Johannesburg come alive during October through Pride of Africa. Images: Supplied

With October marking Pride Month in South Africa, Johannesburg is set to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, with assistance from the Office of the City. Event organiser and Pride of Africa exec Kaye Ally spoke to Briefly News about this year's theme and her non-profit initiative's collaboration with the City.

While a programme filled with cultural showcases spans throughout the month of Pride, the main event is the Johannesburg Pride March on 25 October 2025. The march unites thousands of participants, allies, and supporters from across South Africa and beyond. The Pride of Africa movement also aims to continue its commitment to sustainability with electric vehicles and a people-powered march.

Kaye, a 49-year-old ICT professional with over 30 years of experience in the corporate sector, shared that the theme was 'Purely, Queerly, African.' It underscores Pride of Africa's role as a vessel for policy evolution and social progress, uniting the continent's diverse LGBTQ+ voices. The executive director of Johannesburg Pride told the publication:

"This year’s theme is about reclaiming identity. For too long, queerness has been framed as something 'un-African.' 'Purely, Queerly, African' challenges that thinking by celebrating queerness as part of our heritage, rhythm, and expression. It’s about reminding people that African culture and queer culture are not opposites; they coexist."

When asked how this year's Pride differs from previous events, Kaye shared that for 2025, the team was very intentional about collaborations, from working with local artists and brands to creating entertainment hubs at the Pride of Africa Village.

The entertainment hubs include:

The Main Stage: A free and open space, featuring internationally acclaimed artists alongside community favourites.

A free and open space, featuring internationally acclaimed artists alongside community favourites. The Signature Experience: A ticketed space offering private lounges, bars, restrooms, and gaming activations.

A ticketed space offering private lounges, bars, restrooms, and gaming activations. The Beer Garden Stage: An inclusive platform for emerging artists, poets, and performers.

The National Dialogue Stand Survey will also invite participants to express themselves about pressing issues shaping the LGBTQ+ community.

Thousands of LGBTQ+ members and allies gathered for the Johannesburg Pride events. Image: Supplied

Collaboration with the City of Johannesburg

A landmark moment in the movement's evolution is the official support from the Office of the City of Johannesburg's Executive Mayor, with infrastructure and presence provided. For only the second time in its 36 years, the march will be joined by Executive Mayor Dada Morero, who often shares the city's progress on his Instagram account. It affirms a strong commitment to the human rights campaign and the fight for inclusion. When Briefly News asked about Pride of Africa's collaboration with the City, Kaye shared that they had worked with the City and various departments over the years, building mutual trust and respect.

"The collaboration is rooted in shared responsibility. Pride is not just an LGBTQ+ event; it’s a civic event that represents the city’s diversity. We’ve worked hand-in-hand on safety, logistics, and visibility to make sure the day runs smoothly and responsibly."

The movement also partnered with global and local sponsors who recognise the importance of visibility and empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community in Africa:

Jägermeister

Google

Amazon

GBV Rescue Fund

Baker McKenzie

Ernst & Young

Webber Wentzel

Mercedes-Benz South Africa

Standard Chartered Bank

Clyde & Co

Planning such a massive event comes with its challenges, with funding being the biggest one. Kaye informed Briefly News that Pride of Africa is an unfunded, volunteer-driven movement that relies on partnerships and goodwill, adding:

"Yet, year after year, we deliver a world-class experience because the team is deeply committed. We’ve learned to be resourceful, to build smart collaborations, and to never compromise on quality or purpose. We have had some challenges, but we learn and build from there."

The future of Pride of Africa

Over the years, Pride of Africa has evolved into one of the most diverse Pride movements worldwide, as seen on its website. Kaye shared that Johannesburg Pride March has become a continental celebration reflecting the realities, languages, and cultures of Africa's LGBTQ+ communities. Pride of Africa's focus has always been about representation, visibility, and access, and it prides itself on doing just that.

When asked how she sees the future of Pride of Africa evolving in the next few years, Kaye envisioned the movement becoming a continental central network for Pride movements, sharing knowledge, resources, and advocacy platforms.

"Beyond the march, we want to expand into year-round programmes focused on economic empowerment, visibility, and queer education. The vision is a connected, empowered, and unapologetically African queer community."

Kaye, who led Pride of Africa for over 13 years, also shared advice with young LGBTQ+ South Africans looking to celebrate their identity authentically, saying:

"Authenticity is your protest. You don’t need permission to exist as yourself. The world may try to fit you into boxes, but your identity is your story; live it fully and with pride. And remember, community is strength; you don’t have to walk the journey alone."

Gates to the Johannesburg Pride March on Katherine Street, Sandton, open at 10am, with the parade starting at 2pm.

The Johannesburg Pride March welcomes all to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Image: Supplied

