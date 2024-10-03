SA Queer Movement and Stakeholders to Celebrate Pride Month at Midrand Rainbow Pride Event
- South Africa has, over the past years, been grappling with the triple challenge, i.e. poverty, inequality, and unemployment
- Even though the constitution stands for every citizen’s rights, members of the LGBTQIA+ (queer) community still experience inequality in different spaces of the society
- Therefore, this raises the question 'to what extent diversity is embraced'?
- The Midrand Rainbow Pride has committed itself as an organisation to embark on bringing initiatives that will contribute in building inclusion and equality in a true sense of it in the society
The SA Queer Movement, in collaboration with various stakeholders, will host the second Annual Midrand Rainbow Pride, the flagship event of the movement. This event aims to create awareness and provide a safe, inclusive space for the queer community to come together, celebrate, and empower one another.
In the lead-up to Pride Day, several impactful events will be held to build momentum and foster a sense of unity and support among participants. This initiative reflects a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and promoting LGBTQ+ rights. The City of Johannesburg has endorsed the event.
It is through this initiative that issues such as Gender Based Violence, Health, Mental Wellness, etc. can be tackled. Although so many years in democracy, queer communities are still faced with a lot of societal difficulties.
The above-mentioned issues and many more threaten the commodity of queer people's livelihood and lifestyle, which calls for action to be taken in an attempt to eradicate them.
Midrand Rainbow Pride is on Saturday, 5 October
The Midrand Rainbow Pride extends its invitation to all South Africans to be part of this year’s pride event, that will be held as follows:
- Date : Saturday, 5 October 2024
- Venue : Midrand Conference Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Time : 10am
- Theme : Choose a rainbow colour.
More information will be available on Midrand Rainbow Pride social media platforms;
Instagram : @midrandrainbowpride
