South Africa has, over the past years, been grappling with the triple challenge, i.e. poverty, inequality, and unemployment

Even though the constitution stands for every citizen’s rights, members of the LGBTQIA+ (queer) community still experience inequality in different spaces of the society

Therefore, this raises the question 'to what extent diversity is embraced'?

The Midrand Rainbow Pride has committed itself as an organisation to embark on bringing initiatives that will contribute in building inclusion and equality in a true sense of it in the society

The SA Queer Movement, in collaboration with various stakeholders, will host the second Annual Midrand Rainbow Pride, the flagship event of the movement. This event aims to create awareness and provide a safe, inclusive space for the queer community to come together, celebrate, and empower one another.

In the lead-up to Pride Day, several impactful events will be held to build momentum and foster a sense of unity and support among participants. This initiative reflects a strong commitment to diversity, inclusion, and promoting LGBTQ+ rights. The City of Johannesburg has endorsed the event.

It is through this initiative that issues such as Gender Based Violence, Health, Mental Wellness, etc. can be tackled. Although so many years in democracy, queer communities are still faced with a lot of societal difficulties.

The above-mentioned issues and many more threaten the commodity of queer people's livelihood and lifestyle, which calls for action to be taken in an attempt to eradicate them.

Midrand Rainbow Pride is on Saturday, 5 October

The Midrand Rainbow Pride extends its invitation to all South Africans to be part of this year’s pride event, that will be held as follows:

Date : Saturday, 5 October 2024

Venue : Midrand Conference Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Time : 10am

Theme : Choose a rainbow colour.

More information will be available on Midrand Rainbow Pride social media platforms;

Instagram : @midrandrainbowpride

TikTok : @midrandrainbowpride

Opinion: Celebrating SA's Pride Month Amid Ongoing Struggles For LGBTQI Rights And Visibility

In related news, Briefly News recently published an opinion piece by Brian Sibeko-Ngidi, the director at Uthingo Network, who talked to Briefly News about celebrating South Africa's Pride Month and the struggles of the LGBTQI+ community's rights and visibility.

South Africa’s legal framework is often praised for being one of the most progressive in the world when it comes to protecting the rights of LGBTI people. The country was the first in Africa, and fifth globally, to legalise same-sex marriage with the Civil Union Act of 2006.

