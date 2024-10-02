Editor's note: South Africa celebrates Pride Month annually in October. On 13 October 1990, the African continent held its first pride march in Johannesburg, where around 800 people protested for their human rights. Brian Sibeko-Ngidi, the director at Uthingo Network, talks to Briefly News about celebrating South Africa's Pride Month and the struggles of the LGBTQI+ community's rights and visibility.

South Africa’s legal framework is often praised for being one of the most progressive in the world when it comes to protecting the rights of LGBTI people. The country was the first in Africa, and fifth globally, to legalise same-sex marriage with the Civil Union Act of 2006.

The constitution itself, adopted in 1996, was revolutionary in explicitly prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation. These monumental steps should have been a beacon of hope for LGBTI communities across the country. Yet, despite these legal protections, the daily reality for many queer South Africans remains marred by queerphobia, violence, and deeply ingrained social stigma.

Brian Sibeko-Ngidi, Director of Uthingo Network

Source: Original

While the law protects, society often does not. The legal wins in South Africa have not fully translated into societal acceptance. Homophobic attitudes are still pervasive, particularly in rural and township communities. The visibility of LGBTI people often triggers responses of violence and prejudice. For too many queer South Africans, living authentically means risking their lives. Hate crimes, particularly against Black queer and transgender women, remain shockingly frequent, a stark reminder of the dangers that persist.

In this context, the celebration of Pride Month in South Africa is more than a colourful festival or parade—it is an act of defiance, a political statement, and a moment of solidarity. It is a powerful reminder of the work that still needs to be done. Celebrating pride, particularly in regions where social norms remain deeply conservative, forces communities to reckon with the visibility of those they try to marginalise and silence.

Pride Month is not just a celebration of identity but also a solemn remembrance of those who have lost their lives to hate crimes. On 5th October 2024, Uthingo Network, an organisation rooted in advocating for the social inclusion of LGBTI people, will be hosting the PMB Rainbow Fest in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. This event will not only celebrate the visibility and resilience of the LGBTI community but also honour the lives of those who have been tragically lost due to homophobic violence. It is vital to remember that for every rainbow flag that waves, there is a story of resilience—but also, sadly, one of loss.

PMB Rainbow Fest hosted by Uthingo Network

Source: Original

The PMB Rainbow Fest stands as a crucial initiative in a country where LGBTI people still live with the double-edged sword of legal protection and societal oppression. It provides a platform to elevate the stories of those who have suffered in silence while also celebrating the progress made and the diversity within the LGBTI community. More importantly, it serves as a reminder that visibility is powerful—being seen is an act of resistance.

This event, and others like it, demonstrates the critical role that organisations like Uthingo Network play in shaping a safer, more inclusive future. They raise awareness, offer support, and create spaces where LGBTI people can not only survive but thrive. They work tirelessly to bridge the gap between law and lived reality, challenging the dominance of homophobia in our society.

As South Africa celebrates Pride Month this October, it is vital to remember the significance of such visibility in the face of ongoing struggles. Yes, there are progressive laws. However, laws without societal acceptance do not protect people from hate in their everyday lives. For many LGBTI people, Pride Month is a time to reaffirm their existence in a world that often tries to erase them. It is a time to build solidarity across communities, to demand respect, and to honour those whose lives were taken because of hate

The road ahead is long, and the battle for acceptance is far from over. But as events like the PMB Rainbow Fest demonstrate, the LGBTI community is not backing down. Through visibility, advocacy, and celebration, the fight for equality and safety continues. Pride is not just a moment; it is a movement.

Brian Sibeko-Ngidi is the director at Uthingo Network, a SOGIESC Rights Advocate, a Golden Key Inductee, an Andrew Mellon Fellow and 2023 Mandela Washington Fellow.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Briefly News.

