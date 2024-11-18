Cape Town has been selected to host the World Pride bid for the first time in the African continent

The announcement sparked a massive outrage on social media, leaving many people with mixed reaction

Netizens expressed their thoughts as they voiced their opinions concerning the World Pride bid

South Africans were outraged by Cape Town hosting the WorldPride 2028. Image: Alexander Spatari and Ivan Pantic

The mother city, Cape Town, is making waves in the media after it was announced that it would be hosting WorldPride 2028. This is also the first time the event will take place on the African continent, as the LGBTQ+ people will be celebrated.

SA reacts to Cape Town hosting WorldPride

With the event expected to draw tens of thousands of tourists from around the globe, this milestone establishes Cape Town as a centre of diversity and inclusivity. It promotes South Africa as a travel destination for LGBTQ+ advocacy and tourism.

One of the driving forces behind Cape Town's proposal, Michael Gladwin, MD of the Travel and Event Company, told the Daily Southern and East African Tourism Update, "This is a Pride for Africa."

"The LGBTQ+ conference component should ideally have a significant impact on the human rights issues faced by all Africans in the community, and it will have a global reach."

Although this may sound great for the economy's growth in South Africa, many people were outraged by the announcements. They were not afraid to voice their opinions, with one person saying the following under The South African comments section on Facebook.

"Cursed city, so sad this country is promoting this kind of stuff."

Mzansi shares thoughts on WorldPride 2028

The online community was heated as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts, with many having mixed reactions.

Delaine Whitby said:

"Not World Pride, more like mentally challenged pride."

Craig Benjamin expressed:

"Now this I do not support. Why is this even necessary? Why not have a national prayer day to ask God to help these people?"

John van der Westhuizen shared:

"We shall pray against this in Jesus' name."

Sihayo KA Mehlokazulu commented:

"This is the devil's work."

Hlony Humane replied:

"They ban it in America that flag and you bring it here."

Antonella Di Cicco expressed:

"Stop enabling it. This is madness. These people need help not praise."

Celebrating SA's pride month amid ongoing struggles

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa celebrates Pride Month annually in October.

On 13 October 1990, the African continent held its first pride march in Johannesburg, where around 800 people protested for their human rights. Brian Sibeko-Ngidi, the director at Uthingo Network, talks to Briefly News about celebrating South Africa's Pride Month and the struggles of the LGBTQI+ community's rights and visibility.

