October is Pride Month in South Africa and a time for the queer community to celebrate themselves while raising awareness of the societal issues and prejudice they still encounter.

Briefly News caught up with some proudly LGBTQ Mzansi celebrities and influencers who play instrumental roles in educating others about embracing identity and accepting others.

1. Khaya Dladla

The actor and radio personality believes that Pride means identity, peace, safety, and security. Speaking to Briefly News, Dladla said:

“I’ve partnered with the Midrand Rainbow Pride, which happens every October. This year, it’s on 5th October in Midrand.”

Khaya told Briefly News that while Pride is a time to celebrate, it is also a time to reflect on what the government and society can do to assist the LGBTQ community.

“Communities need to learn about what gender is and how people want to be addressed. The creation of unisex toilets as well, for example. But most importantly, it’s the killings and kidnappings that happen on dating sites, I feel like we need to attend to these things with more sensitivity.”

Khaya added:

“In schools, the education system needs to play a certain role in how to include LGBTQ conversations in their syllabus.”

2. Somizi

The loud and proud media personality marked the beginning of Pride Month by launching special edition Sompire Kids merchandise.

The brand faced backlash when it was first launched as many believed that the lifestyle Somizi lived should not be associated with children. Somizi responded to the backlash by taking to social media and saying:

“Sompire encourages kids to be themselves. It encourages boldness. It mainly revolves around positivity, loving themselves and being confident enough to be who they truly are".

3. Bujy

Briefly News caught up with Bujy, who will be celebrating Pride Month by continuing to have honest conversations about sexuality.

“Pride month is a reminder of where we came from and how far we have come. We are done trying to hide ourselves but now we need to have uncomfortable conversations when it comes to where we are as queer people.”

Bujy also highlighted some of the challenges they face in the community:

“When everything goes well for you as a queer man, it’s easy for everyone to say you’re so cool but when you don’t meet certain standards, then the punishment is harsh. You’re easily replaceable.”

Like Khaya Dladla, Bujy stressed the importance of government intervention in the protection of LGBTQ community members.

“I lost a friend whose case is not even investigated, who got killed by a stranger, and I ask myself, if this was a heterosexual, would it have been dismissed the way it was?”

Speaking against some of the prevalent homophobia, Bujy said:

"We stand out. We are beautiful human beings, and we are a blessing, not a curse."

