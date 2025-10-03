Anne Heche's net worth at death: how much did the Hollywood star leave behind?

Anne Heche's net worth at the time of her death in August 2022 was estimated to be $400,000, a significant decline from her fortune of over $4 million at the height of her Hollywood career. She began acting in the late 1980s and went on to appear in over 120 films and TV shows.

Heche at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 15, 2015 (L) and the Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 21, 2015, in Santa Monica (R). Photo: Bauer-Griffin/Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anne Heche's profile summary

Full name Anne Celeste Heche Date of birth May 25, 1969 Place of birth Aurora, Ohio, United States Date of death August 11, 2022 Place of death Los Angeles, California, United States Age at death 53 years old Resting place Hollywood Forever Cemetery Heritage Mixed Swiss-German, Norwegian, English, Scottish, Irish, and Welsh Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Ex-husband Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon (2001-2009) Ex-partners Ellen DeGeneres (1997-2000) James Tupper (2007-2018) Children Atlas Heche Tupper, Homer Heche Laffoon Parents Nancy Heche, Donald Joe Heche Siblings Susan Bergman, Abigail Heche, Cynthia Heche, Nate Heche Profession Actress Years active 1987 to 2022

Anne Heche had a long Hollywood career

Heche was in the show business for over three decades. She made her acting debut in 1987 in the NBC soap opera Another World. Her profile rose significantly in the 1990s and early 2000s with appearances in films like Donnie Brasco opposite Johnny Depp and Al Pacino, Volcano with Tommy Lee Jones, and John Q with Denzel Washington.

She also had notable television roles in shows like Men in Trees, Hung, and Gracie's Choice. Several of Anne Heche's movies were released posthumously, including What Remains (2022), Girl in Room 13 (2022), Frankie Meets Jack (2023), Supercell (2023), You're Killing Me (2023), and Wildfire (2024).

Five facts about actress Anne Heche. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Anne Heche's net worth so low?

Anne Heche had a low net worth of $400,000 to her name at the time of her death because of outstanding debts and claims, per court documents filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2024.

Claims against her estate exceed $6 million, including $2 million filed by the renter and another $2 million by the owners of the home destroyed by her car crash. She also owed a loan of over $150,000 to her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane and $36,000 to Citibank.

Anne's total assets and accounts amounted to approximately $110,000, including a modest bank account, royalty payments & residual income from her pre-death projects, as well as a corporation and an LLC membership interest related to a podcast.

The estate has tried to raise money through sales of her memoir, Call Me Anne, which was released posthumously in 2023. As of April 2024, the estate was planning to liquidate the remaining tangible items through an estate sale company. In an updated court filing in March 2025, the estate was still not in a condition to be closed.

Anne Heche attends the Build series at Build Studio on September 25, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anne Heche's son is managing her estate

Heche's eldest son, Homer Heche Laffoon, petitioned to be appointed the estate administrator after she died without a will. James Tupper, Anne's former partner, also sought to be named executor, claiming she had emailed him in 2011, designating him for the role and requesting that he care for her two sons.

James also argued that then-20-year-old Homer was too young and unqualified. A Los Angeles judge officially named Homer the permanent special administrator in November 2022. He has since been actively working to settle the estate's financial obligations.

Anne Heche and Homer Laffoon at the launch of 'Dresses to Dream About' at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 19, 2021. Photo: Rachel Murray (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What caused Anne Heche to crash her car?

The Volcano actress was involved in a high-speed, single-car crash on August 5, 2022, when her Mini Cooper hit a residential home, igniting a fire. The incident took place in the Mar Vista neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.

She was rushed to an LA hospital but never regained consciousness. The final autopsy and toxicology report found that there was no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash.

The LA County coroner ruled Anne Heche's cause of death to be inhalation and thermal injuries and a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma. The manner of death was an accident.

The actress was declared legally dead on August 11, 2022, and was taken off life support on August 14 after her family found matching recipients for her organs. It was Heche's long-time wish to be an organ donor.

Anne Heche rings the Nasdaq opening bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on January 11, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why did Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche split?

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres dated for about three and a half years from early 1997 to August 2000. Their relationship made headlines as they were one of Hollywood's first openly gay female couples. They were famously dubbed the "first gay supercouple."

The pair initially said the split was amicable, but later gave different accounts of why they split. DeGeneres claimed in her 2001 Los Angeles Times interview that the split came as a surprise and "I feel betrayed."

After their breakup, Heche tied the knot with Coley Laffoon in 2001, and they had a son, Homer, in 2002 before finalising their divorce in 2009. She later had a long-term relationship with actor James Tupper, with whom she welcomed their son, Atlas, in 2009. They broke up in 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche arrive at the Emmy Awards Show on September 14, 1997, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Anne Heche's net worth and the subsequent obligations on her estate have continued to make headlines for over three years since her unfortunate passing. She left a complex legacy in Hollywood, where she was known for her great on-screen performances.

