15 facts about Alanis Morissette: height, children, net worth and trivia

Alanis Morissette burst onto the global music scene in the 1990s with her multi-Grammy-winning album, Jagged Little Pill. She has since become a mother, environmentalist, and mental health advocate. As she told The Guardian in 2025:

There's no worth in just being.

Alanis at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2023, in NYC (L) and onstage at New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, 2024 (R). Photo: Noam Galai/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Alanis Morissette had a passion for music from a young age and started writing songs at age nine.

at age nine. The singer is a vocal environmental activist on issues around oil drilling in Alaska and the reduction of carbon footprint.

on issues around oil drilling in Alaska and the reduction of carbon footprint. Alanis was engaged to Ryan Reynolds in the early 2000s before she met her current husband, rapper Souleye.

Alanis Morissette's profile summary

Full name Alanis Nadine Morissette Date of birth June 1, 1974 Age 51 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Current residence California, United States Citizenship Canada, United States Heritage Mixed French, Irish, Jewish, and Hungarian Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm) Husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway (2010 to date) Children Ever Imre, Onyx Solace, Winter Mercy Parents Alan Richard Morissette, Georgia Mary-Ann Feuerstein Siblings Wade Morissette, Chad Morissette Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Genres Alternative rock, pop rock, indie pop Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook

1. Alanis has dual Canadian and American citizenship

Morissette was born in Ottawa, Ontario, where she was raised alongside her two brothers, Wade (her twin) and Chad (older brother). She spent part of her childhood in the late 1970s in Lahr, Germany, because of her parents' careers as military schoolteachers.

The Hand in My Pocket hitmaker relocated to Los Angeles in the 1990s and obtained her American citizenship in February 2005. She revealed at the time that she would never renounce her Canadian citizenship.

I consider myself a Canadian American... America has been really great to me, and I have felt welcomed since the day I came here.

Five facts about singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. Photo: Eric McCandless on Getty Images (modified by author)

2. Morissette was unaware of her Jewish ancestry

Alanis Morissette has French and Irish roots from her father's side and Hungarian and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage from her mother's side. During her January 2024 appearance on PBS' Finding Your Roots, the singer shared that she found out about her Jewish heritage when she was in her late 20s.

Her mother and grandmother hid their Jewish identity because of the World War II Holocaust trauma. Her grandfather fled Hungary in 1956 when Alanis' mother was only six years old and settled in Ottawa.

There was a terror that was in their bones, and they were being protective of us and not wanting antisemitism. They were doing it to protect us, keeping us in the dark around it.

Alanis Morissette in Munich, Germany, on February 27, 2020. Photo: Sven Hoppe (modified by author)

3. Alanis Morissette's husband is rapper Souleye

Alanis met American rapper Mario 'Souleye' Treadway in 2009 at a meditation retreat. They married seven months later on May 22, 2010, at a private ceremony held at their Los Angeles home. In her 2019 interview with Self, she said their marriage works because:

He's an incredibly modern man, so he has never had an issue with being married to an alpha woman, God bless him.

Alanis Morissette and Mario 'Souleye' Treadway during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre on November 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. Photo: C Flanigan (modified by author)

4. Alanis Morissette has three children

Morissette and Souleye have two sons and one daughter. Their son Ever Imre was born in December 2010, their daughter Onyx Solace in June 2016, and their last-born Winter Mercy arrived in August 2019. Alanis and her husband 'unschool' their kids because they believe in a child-led education approach.

5. Alanis was engaged to Ryan Reynolds

Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds were a Canadian power couple in the early 2000s. They met at Drew Barrymore's 27th birthday party in 2002 and started dating soon after. Ryan proposed in June 2004. They ended the engagement nearly three years later in February 2007.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards on May 31, 2003. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Alanis Morissette and Dave Coulier met in 1992 and started dating despite their 15-year age gap (Dave was 33 and Alanis was 18). They kept the relationship relatively private before breaking up about two years later in 1994. Alanis' song 'You Oughta Know' from her album 'Jagged Little Pill' is believed to be about the Full House star.

Dave Coulier and Alanis Morissette during the 'Indian Summer' Cast and Crew Parking Lot Barbecue in Beverly Hills, California, on April 26, 1993. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

7. Alanis had a remarkable aptitude for music since childhood

Morissette started playing the piano at age six and was writing songs by age nine. She independently released her first single, Fate Stay with Me, in 1987 at 13, and opened for Vanilla Ice in 1991.

Alanis released her first album, Alanis (1991), at 16 and her second album, Now Is the Time (1992) at 17. The You Oughta Know singer concentrated on music full-time after high school and had already sold over 100,000 records before finishing Grade 12.

8. Morissette is a best-selling artist

Alanis Morissette's discography includes 10 studio albums and 2 EPs. She has sold over 70 million album units worldwide. The singer released her first two albums in Canada before moving to the United States.

After joining Madonna's label, Maverick, she released Jagged Little Pill (1995), which became a best-selling album with over 33 million units sold. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart and reached No.1 in 13 countries. Diablo Cody adapted Jagged Little Pill into a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical in 2019.

Alanis Morissette performs during a taping of the music series 'Austin City Limits' at ACL Live on October 06, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern (modified by author)

9. Alanis has won multiple awards

The singer has won seven Grammy Awards as of 2025. She famously swept the 1996 Grammys with her album Jagged Little Pill, including Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song for You Oughta Know, and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Alanis has 14 Juno Awards, Canada's equivalent of the Grammys. She also has one Brit Award, three MTV Video Music Awards, two American Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards.

10. Morissette is a talented actor

Beyond her decorated singing career, Morissette has pursued acting. She portrayed God in Kevin Smith's 1999 film Dogma and reprised the role in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. She has also appeared in Anything for Love, Nip/Tuck, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Weeds, and You Can't Do That on Television.

Alanis Morissette attends the Billboard Canadian Women in Music 2024 event at DPRTMNT on September 07, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Okine (modified by author)

11. Alanis was diagnosed with eating disorders and depression

The Ironic hitmaker has been open about her challenges with eating disorders like bulimia, anorexia, and compulsive eating. Her struggles led to periods of weight gain and weight loss.

The singer discussed her recovery journey in a 2015 interview with Women's Health, saying she had to approach food with a new mindset. Back in 2009, Alanis Morissette shared that adopting a vegan diet helped her lose weight.

Morissette has also been open about her depression and anxiety. In an August 2021 interview with Today Parents, she discussed her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of her three kids. She manages her mental health issues with medication and therapy.

Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Centre on April 02, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

12. Morissette is a vocal activist and philanthropist

Alanis is a champion for female empowerment. During the Juno Awards in 2004, she infamously pushed censorship boundaries after Janet Jackson faced backlash over a wardrobe malfunction at a Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake.

The singer co-founded the Relationships First Organisation to improve human lives. She is also active in environmental issues like advocating against oil drilling in Alaska, using biodiesel in her tour buses, using eco-friendly covers for her CD covers, and adopting a mainly vegan diet.

Alanis Morissette attends the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremy Chan (modified by author)

13 Alanis has the key to the city of Ottawa

In March 1996, the then-mayor of Ottawa granted Morissette the key to the city of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada. March 8 was officially named Alanis Morissette Day. A residential street in Ottawa's South Keys neighbourhood near where she grew up was also renamed to Alanis Private in her honour.

The singer was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2015 and Canada's Walk of Fame in 2005. She joined the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022.

Alanis Morissette attends the LA premiere of 'Jagged Little Pill' at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on September 14, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

14. Morissette has built a multi-million-dollar empire

Alanis Morissette's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $60 million. The singer owns properties in both California and her hometown of Ottawa. In 1996, she purchased a 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom Mediterranean-style mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $1.795 million.

In February 2017, she lost $2 million worth of jewellery and other valuables when thieves broke into her longtime Brentwood mansion. She listed the house several months later in August 2017 and sold it for $5.325 million.

15. Alanis' former manager stole her money

In January 2017, Alanis' former business manager, Jonathan Todd Schwartz, admitted to embezzling money from his celebrity clients. He stole nearly $5 million from Alanis between 2010 and 2014 and over $2 million from others to support his lavish lifestyle.

Jonathan was sentenced in May 2017 to six years in federal prison and ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution. His embezzlement was discovered when Alanis hired a new manager.

Alanis Morissette during the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Conclusion

Alanis Morissette is the pride of Canada, especially her hometown of Ottawa, where she holds legendary status alongside stars like Paul Anka and Angela Hewitt.

