Michèle Lamy's net worth now: How rich is Rick Owens' wife?

Michèle is not dubbed the lady with the Black Fingers or High Priestess of Paris for nothing. Michèle Lamy's net worth, career, influence, and lifestyle speak volumes in the fashion and entertainment industry. She once admitted:

I’m very much a constructor of imagining a story. I’m more of an entrepreneur.

Key takeaways

Michèle Lamy deals in furniture design, jewellery, arts, music, and entertainment.

She co-founded Owenscorp with her husband and serves as the Executive Manager for Art/Furniture .

with her husband and serves as the . Michèle Lamy is 18 years older than her husband Rick Owens.

than her husband Rick Owens. She launched her clothing line called Lamy in 1984.

Profile summary

Full name Michèle Lamy Gender Female Date of birth 5 February 1944 Age 81 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Jura, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality French/American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Weight 60 kilograms (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Husband Rick Owens Children One University/college University of Paris Profession Entrepreneur, fashion designer, film producer, entertainer Social media Instagram

What is Michèle Lamy's net worth?

Fashion guru Michèle Lamy's net worth in 2025 is between $5 million and $15 million, according to The City Celeb.

Although her wealth is not exactly quantified, she is known to be hardworking and making an impact in the world. In her statement during an interview with Service95 in January 2023, she said:

My thought has always been that I never wanted to be the sort of person who is waiting for holidays or waiting for their retirement. I make sure I enjoy my work. I mostly work and live between Los Angeles, Paris, and Italy.

How did Michèle Lamy get famous?

Lamy became famous through her creative fields, from law to fashion, art, and music. She studied law at the University of Paris and under Postmodern philosopher Gilles Deleuze. She worked as a defence attorney during the 1960s and 1970s.

Fashion line

She moved to Los Angeles in 1979, where she launched a fashion line, Lamy, in 1984, and hired Rick Owens, an American fashion designer, as a patternmaker.

In 1996, Lamy co-founded two cult celebrity restaurants and nightclubs named Café des Artistes and Les Deux Cafés in Los Angeles with her first husband Richard Newton.

She relocated to Paris with Rick Owen in 2003 and married him in 2006. Rick is 18 years younger than her. He was born on 18 November 1962 in Porterville, California.

Boxing gym

She created Lamyland in 2014, her umbrella brand name. In 2018, she established a boxing gym called Lamyland in Selfridges, London. She has practised boxing for 35 years. She told Vogue Hong Kong:

I’ve been doing it for 35 years. Boxing is a great metaphor for life because it is a sport that is known to be so male, and then it became so female... It’s a good metaphor for what to be in life and standing on your feet.

Music, art, and performance

Lamy's creative pursuits extend to music, art, and performance. In 2017, she formed the band LAVASCAR with artist Nico Vascellari and her daughter Scarlett Rouge. Their debut album is titled A Dream Deferred and the song's inspiration stemmed from Langston Hughes' rhythmic words.

The fashion designer believes novels can be boring compared to music. She once told Interview Magazine:

I like music because it starts a story; you can invent, dream. There is no beginning, no end. It’s what I don’t like: to mark the time. I’m terrible with the time. Even for myself I often don’t remember if I am 25 or 82. I don’t like this way of thinking: We did that and then that and then that.

Rick Owens' wife has also collaborated with artists like FKA Twigs, Kanye West, and A$AP Rocky. She also collaborates with designer Loree Rodkin on jewellery collections.

Throughout her career, she has been featured in notable publications like Vogue and Forbes and has appeared in music videos and art installations like Genius You.

Who owns Rick Owens' brand?

Rick and his wife Michèle own it, having co-founded it in 2024 with branches in New York, Paris, Tokyo, and Londo. The brand operates under Owenscorp and deals in clothes, shoes, bags, and furniture.

Michèle is the Executive Manager of Arts/Furniture. She manages furniture production, housewares development, and jewellery design.

As per The Fashion Law, Rick's revenue was $140 million in 2023, with Lamy playing a significant role in driving the company's success. In an interview with The Talks, Rick explained how important his wife is. He said:

She has great inspiration and great vision. It’s not like she’s in the office every day on the computer, she’s out in the world researching, and bringing me things back. It’s almost like an ephemeral role. It can be so hard to define.

What did Michèle Lamy say about God?

She does not believe God exists. In an interview with SHOWstudio in April 2015, she said:

I don't know whether God is. I believe in DNA, I believe that genes have memory. I believe in civilization. I don't have a religion to put a name on it... I am more proud of humanity and think that people who can behave like incredible human beings are without the help of a God. That's what I believe in.

Where does Michèle Lamy live?

Michèle Lamy's house is in Paris. She also owns homes in Los Angeles, New York, and Venice, where their factory is located.

How much is Rick Owens' net worth?

As per ONE37pm, he is allegedly worth $6 million. This mainly comes from his fashion brand. He has five different labels: Rick Owens, DRKSHDW, Rick Owens Lilies, Slab, and Rick Owens Hun/HUNRICKOWENS

Michèle Lamy's net worth ranks her among the top fashion designers in the world. She is passionate about her craft and expresses it with confidence.

