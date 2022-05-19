Asap Rocky's net worth, age, partner, real name, songs, height, profiles

Asap Rocky is a famous American rapper who wears many hats. He is also a music producer, songwriter, singer, actor, and music video director. His solo debut mixtape titled Live.Love.ASAP was released in 2011. He then released his debut studio album Live.Love.ASAP in 2013. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, sold over 3 million copies, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA. So, what is Asap Rocky's net worth?

Rapper ASAP Rocky attends the "Stockholm Syndrome" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 13, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

The rapper is estimated to be worth about $10 million as of 2022. Is Asap Rocky rich? Yes, in 2011, he signed a 2-year $3 million contract with RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music. In 2013, he collaborated with designer Raf Simons and launched his clothing line known as A$AP.

What is Asap Rocky's ethnicity?

ASAP Rocky poses for a picture as Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

The musician is of African American and Barbadian ethnicity. The rapper is of American nationality.

Early life

The rapper was born on October 3, 1988, in Harlem, Manhattan, New York, USA. He was named after the hip-hop artist Rakim who is part of the Eric B. & Rakim duo.

Life growing up was no walk in the park as his father was frequently jailed for drug-related charges. The songwriter, his sister, and his mother lived in various shelters. His father later died in 2012. His only elder brother was killed on the streets, while his sister died in 2016 due to a drug overdose.

Career

The remarkable rapper started music at a young age. It is nearly impossible to hear of an 8-year old rapping with passion and zeal, yet, Asap was this young boy.

A$AP Rocky performs live during Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 13, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

His late elder brother inspired his rapping, and they would even do it together. His early inspirations include Run DMC, The Diplomats, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Mobb Deep, and Wu-Tang Clan. He then joined the Harlem hip hop collective, A$AP Mob Crew, in 2007. Asap Rocky's albums include;

The albums have carried some of the most popular songs of the era. Some of his songs have become great hits globally. Asap Rocky's songs include;

Peso

Trilla

Goldie

Wild for the Night

Fashion Killa

Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (FPFJ2)

Everyday

LSD

A$AP Forever

Praise the Lord (Da Shine)

In 2016, he collaborated with fashion brand Guess and brought to life the brand's '90s clothing he grew up wearing. The brand was called GUE$$. In the same year, he worked on a track composed by famous singer Alicia Keys titled Blended Family (What You Do for Love). He was also featured in Lana Del Rey's two tracks, Summer Bummer and Groupie Love.

Apart from his music career, Asap is also a great actor. He has been featured in various films. Asap Rocky's movies include;

Dope (2014)

(2014) Zoolander 2 (2016)

(2016) Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

The songwriter also voiced Falcon's character from the Marvel Avengers Academy video game.

Who is Asap Rocky's partner?

The rapper has been dating singer and rapper Rihanna. In January, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together after Riri was photographed walking through New York City with a baby bump.

The rapper has also been linked to Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The two dated in 2011 for a year before partying ways. Azalea even got a tattoo dedicated to Asap but removed it in 2013 after their breakup in 2012.

In November 2012, he dated Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman. The two were later engaged in 2014 but called it off after six months of being engaged. He then dated model Tahiry Jose from 2014 to 2017. He has also dated Italian model Tina Kunakey and fashion model Kendall Jenner.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna's baby name

According to TMZ, the word out is that the couple is the newest parents in town to a baby boy. Unknown sources revealed to TMZ that the baby boy was born on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. His name has not yet been shared.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend 2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

What is Asap Rocky's net worth?

The rapper, actor, singer, and songwriter is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $10 million. His wealth is attributed to his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Did Lana Del Rey and ASAP Rocky date?

It is rumoured that the rapper dated singer and rapper Lana Del Rey. None of the musicians confirmed the allegations. However, even before the two did any collaboration, rapper Asap had revealed that Lana Del Rey was his dream girl. Asap appeared in the Lana Del Rey music video for National Anthem.

Asap Rocky's net worth continues to be of great interest to many who are astonished by his remarkable rise to stardom. From a simple young boy raised in a crime-infested neighbourhood to an international rapper, his life is an inspiration to many.

