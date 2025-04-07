Who is Zach Bryan's sister? Get to know MacKenzie Taylor

Zach Bryan's sister, MacKenzie Taylor, has made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian while maintaining a close bond with the country music star. The siblings, raised in a military family, share a deep connection shaped by their upbringing and personal experiences.

I have no words for how proud I am of you, Bub. You create memories, and I am grateful for every single one of them. I just know mom was dancing it out with us this weekend.

Zach Bryan and his sister MacKenzie at the Grammys (L), and MacKenzie shopping in Houston, Texas (R).

Key takeaways

Zach Bryan's sister, MacKenzie Taylor, is a professional stand-up comedian.

She was born in 1994 and is older than Zach by about 18 months.

The siblings were raised in Oologah, Oklahoma, after spending their early years in Japan.

Their mother, Annette, passed away in 2016, leaving a profound impact on both.

MacKenzie married Morgan Taylor in 2021.

Profile summary

Full name MacKenzie Taylor Date of birth 22 September 1994 Age 29 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth Japan Current residence Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5'6” (168 cm) Weight Approx. 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Dewayne Bryan Mother Annette DeAnn (deceased) Siblings Zach Bryan Marital status Married Spouse Morgan Taylor Profession Stand-up comedian Social media Instagram

Meet MacKenzie Taylor: Zach Bryan's sister

MacKenzie Taylor was born on September 22, 1994, making her the older sibling of Zach Bryan. The two spent their early childhood in Japan. They later settled in Oologah, Oklahoma, where they formed a strong sibling bond.

Top-5 facts about MacKenzie Taylor.

MacKenzie Taylor’s parents: a story of service, resilience, and support

Zach Bryan's parents are Dewayne and Annette Bryan. Both served in the U.S. Navy, with Dewayne achieving the rank of Master Chief Machinist's Mate.

Dewayne and Annette divorced when Zach was around 12 years old, but they continued to co-parent their children.

Dewayne Bryan remains a supportive figure in his children's life and careers. He often attends Zach's concerts and engages with fans, hosting events like tailgates before shows. Dewayne has also remarried, finding companionship with Anna Rodgers, a nurse and clinical research coordinator.

Zach Bryan’s family tragedy and personal growth

In 2016, Zach Bryan and his sister MacKenzie lost their mother, Annette, who passed away at the age of 49 due to alcoholism-related complications. This tragedy deeply affected both siblings.

MacKenzie Taylor and her family visit their mother's grave on the 8th anniversary of her passing.

MacKenzie honours her mother with a sunflower tattoo, symbolising her mother’s brighter moments during sobriety. She shared on Instagram in August 2018,

My mom taught me what to truly care about and to just breathe. Sometimes I get all in my head about stupid day to day stresses but she is also in my head letting me know everything is okay and reminding me to not waste a day.

The comedian added,

I miss her everyday but am thankful for all the lessons she taught me and keeps teaching me. She was beautiful, funny and kind. She was my sunflower.

Pursuing a career in comedy

While Zach Bryan is among the top country musicians, MacKenzie carved her own path in entertainment as a stand-up comedian. She has performed in numerous shows and even headlined Mac Taylor’s Comedy Revue at Tulsa Spotlight Theatre in November 2023. MacKenzie also engages in community events, hosting talent shows and bingo nights in Tulsa.

Zach Bryan's sister holding a small advertising board with a friend (L) and on stage performing at the Hard Rock Cafe in Tulsa, Oklahoma (R).

Support for Zach Bryan

MacKenzie is one of Zach Bryan’s biggest supporters. She has attended key events like the 2024 Grammy Awards. Taylor has also joined him on stage during concerts, emphasizing their close relationship.

When Zach won his first Grammy Award, MacKenzie was excited and took to Instagram congratulating him.

My brother WON his first Grammy last night!!! Incredibly grateful to have been there cheering him on, and I could not be more proud for all that he has accomplished. Such an incredible night that I will never forget.

MacKenzie marrying Morgan Taylor

MacKenzie married Morgan Taylor on October 8, 2021, in a colourful outdoor wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends. Zach Bryan played a role in the wedding, highlighting their strong family ties. She took to Instagram with the following message, two days after their wedding,

Happiest day of my life. The Taylor’s est. 10.8.21

MacKenzie and Morgan Taylor's wedding, celebrated with close friends and family.

FAQs

Below are some common questions and answers about his sister, MacKenzie Taylor, and their personal stories.

Does Zach Bryan have a sister?

Zach Bryan has one sibling, MacKenzie Taylor. She is a stand-up comedian and supportive figure in his life.

Is Zach Bryan older than his sister?

No, MacKenzie Taylor is older than Zach Bryan by approximately 18 months.

Zach Bryan and his sister at The Fillmore after his performance (L), and MacKenzie posing in the backyard with his brother while holding a dog (R).

What does MacKenzie Taylor do?

She is a professional stand-up comedian who performs in Tulsa and hosts community events.

How did MacKenzie honour her mother after her passing?

She got a sunflower tattoo as a tribute to her mother’s memory and personal struggles.

Zach Bryan's sister, MacKenzie Taylor, has established herself in the entertainment industry while remaining a steadfast supporter of her brother’s music career. Their shared experiences have strengthened their bond, making their story one of resilience and mutual success.

