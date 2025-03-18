Who is Channetta Valentine? Meet Nelly’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama

Channetta Valentine is best known as the ex-girlfriend of rapper Nelly and the mother of his two children. Despite her connection to the hip-hop star, she has largely remained out of the public eye.

Full name Channetta Valentine Date of birth 1976 (estimated) Place of birth United States Age 49 (as of 2025) Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Travel Nurse Children Chanelle Haynes, Cornell Haynes III Known relationship Nelly (1990-1999) Social media Instagram

Channetta Valentine's age

Although Channetta Valentine's exact birth date is not publicly documented, she is reportedly born in 1976. She is estimated to be approximately 49 years old (as of 2025). Her Instagram bio states that she works as a Travel Nurse.

According to The Sun, Channetta’s romance with Nelly started in September 1990, long before the rapper’s breakthrough with his 2000 album Country Grammar. Back then, Nelly was a young man from St. Louis, Missouri, adjusting to life after his parents' divorce.

Their relationship lasted nearly a decade, concluding in June 1999, right as Nelly’s career was about to skyrocket into mainstream fame. Very little is publicly known about their time together.

As Nelly rose to fame with hits like Hot in Herre and Dilemma, Channetta chose a more private life. In a rare moment of reflection on relationships—though not specifically about Channetta—Nelly shared with People in 2021:

Sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.

How many kids does Channetta Valentine have?

Channetta Valentine is the mother of two children, Chanelle Haynes and Cornell Haynes III, whom she shares with Nelly. Her firstborn, Chanelle, also known as Nana, was born in New Orleans on February 27, 1994.

Although she studied business at Columbia College in Chicago, she is pursuing a music career. Chanelle has a son named Ace.

Cornell Haynes III was born on March 2, 1999, and is now 26 years old. He was a high school football player in his younger years.

FAQS

Was Channetta Valentine Nelly’s first wife?

Channetta Valentine was never Nelly's wife. Over the years, the rapper has been linked to several women, including Shantel Jackson, but he has only tied the knot with Ashanti.

How many kids does Nelly have?

According to Hello Magazine, Nelly has five children: two biological children with Channetta Valentine, two adopted from his late sister after her tragic passing from leukemia in 2005, and one with Ashanti.

Where is Channetta Valentine now?

Channetta Valentine has stayed out of the public eye, and there is little information regarding her current life. Unlike many celebrity ex-partners, she has not sought media attention or spoken publicly about her past relationship with Nelly.

Channetta Valentine may not be a public figure, but her role in Nelly’s life is undeniable as the mother of his two children. Though she was never Nelly’s wife, their relationship left a lasting impact on the rapper's personal life.

